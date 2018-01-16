Read our guide to Honeywell burglar alarms to find out what its customers really think of it and whether it offers value for money.

We've asked 2,625 unmonitored burglar alarm owners to rate their brand of alarm. Here, you can find out how Honeywell's customers rate it, including its alarms' quality and sensitivity.

The top brand got a customer score of 76% - 11 percentage points higher than the bottom brand, which got 65%.

This score comes from asking people how satisfied they are with the brand and whether they would recommend it to a friend.

Honeywell burglar alarms rated

Our table reveals how Honeywell was rated for all the different elements, including ease of use, maintenance service (if used) and ease of installation.

Honeywell burglar alarms Alarm quality Alarm sensitivity Ease of use Value for money Ease to install Customer service/retailer's support Maintenance service

Honeywell customer comments

After asking people how satisfied they are with a brand, we also asked them to comment on the rating they had given.

Honeywell burglar alarms

Honeywell sells alarms and security products worldwide for homes and businesses. The two ranges readily available for homeowners in the UK are the Home Alarm and Evo Home.

Its wireless Home Alarm range includes a few different models, such as the Quick Start and Apartment alarms, which are suitable for different sizes of house.

These alarms come with keyfobs/tags, which allow you to set and deactivate your alarm using a type of key from 150m away, rather than entering a number into the keypad.

The Evo Home alarm range can connect to your mobile phone or tablet, enabling you to monitor and control your burglar alarm remotely using its TCC app. This is the same as with a lot of smart security systems.

You can also connect it to one of Honeywell's smart thermostats, so that you can control the heating in your home as well as your security. You can visit our smart thermostat reviews for more information.

There is also an option to buy a 'panic alarm' keyfob, to alert people of an emergency. Additional sensors that can detect and warn against additional problems, such as carbon dioxide and fire, can also be bought with this alarm, as well as built-in cameras.

These alarm systems can be bought from DIY and online shops, such as Amazon, Screwfix or Maplin, and they're designed to be easy to install yourself.

Honeywell doesn't offer any monitoring services for these alarms, which is where a company would monitor your alarm and act if it went off.

With so many alarms to choose from, find out more about the different types of burglar alarms, including smart and dialler alarms (both of which contact you if your alarm goes off), to help work out what's best for you.

About Honeywell

Honeywell Security Group sells alarms and security solutions across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as well as other products. It does offer alarms for the home, but a large part of the Honeywell Security Group's services are for commercial properties, including businesses and retail spaces.

If you are interested in its Home Alarms range, visit www.livewell.honeywell.com/en/home. For the Evo Home alarm visit www.getconnected.honeywell.com/en/evohome-security.