Find out how Pyronix burglar alarms have been rated by its customers for factors including alarm quality and sensitivity, and ease of use.

Our exclusive burglar alarms survey of 2,625 alarm owners gets to the heart of what they think about the brand of alarm they own. Read on to see what was said about alarm brand Pyronix.

As well as a customer score - where the top brand got 76% and the bottom 65% - we also asked owners to rate different elements of the alarm and company.

Pyronix burglar alarms rated

See the full star ratings for Pyronix alarms - including how easy they are to use, whether they offer value for money, and what the quality and sensitivity of alarm is like - in the table below.

Pyronix customer comments

In addition to asking alarm owners to rate the brand from very poor to excellent, we also asked for their comments.

Pyronix burglar alarms

Pyronix has a wide range of alarms, for both homes and businesses. It sells both wired, wireless - which is where there are no wires to hide as the components communicate with each other - and hybrid versions that are a combination of both.

Its anti-mask detectors (which are patented, but other brands offer similar technology) can detect if someone is trying to cover them up, and set the alarm off.

With some of its motion detectors, you can adjust the sensitivity depending on where it sits, which is again, not unique to this brand.

Some alarms come with keyfobs/tags, which allow you to set and turn the alarm off with a wireless type of key, so you don't need to input a PIN code.

It also has a range of dialler and smart alarms that can be controlled and monitored remotely from your smartphone or tablet using the HomeControl+ app.

This means they can alert you, wherever you are in the world, if there is an issue at home. There are a few different smart security systems that allow you to do this - take a look at our smart home security advice for more information.

The speech dialler alarms also allow you to listen into your home and talk back - useful if you have had an alert and want to hear what's going on and scare off an intruder.

All of its alarms also allow for remote diagnosis, where any problems can be checked by an engineer so they can decide whether a home visit is required.

With some of these alarms, there are options for video streaming, so you can watch what is going on at home - as well as safety devises, such as smoke sensors, CO detectors and panic buttons.

About Pyronix

Pyronix has been trading for more than 30 years and is now part of the Hikvision Group, which specialises in video surveillance. Although primarily based in the UK, Pyronix sells security equipment across the world.