In our exclusive survey of Which? members, we asked Response burglar alarm owners to rate their burglar alarm.

We surveyed burglar alarm owners to find out how they rate their burglar alarm for a range of factors including ease of use, value for money and alarm quality and sensitivity, as well as their overall customer satisfaction.

Response burglar alarms

Response, Friedland Response and Honeywell

Response alarms are also known as Friedland Response alarms and the brand is owned by Honeywell. Honeywell makes a range of burglar alarms and Friedland Response alarms are its basic alarm range, that you can install yourself.

There are wired and wireless versions of Response alarms, and the systems are available in a range of sizes. All of them can be installed yourself, although the wired ones require more DIY skill.

About Honeywell alarm ranges

As well as Response burglar alarms, Honeywell also sells more premium alarm options.

Le Sucre alarm links to Honeywell Cloud Services, which enables the system to send you automatic alerts by text message and email. The Le Sucre system also enables you to view images of your home and find out the temperature, using additional sensors.

The Dominal Vision and Galaxy Flex can both be linked to a call centre, although Honeywell doesn't provide this service. The Galaxy Flex comes with GX Remote Control, a mobile app that allows users to access the system remotely.

You may also see Honeywell Accenta and Optima brands on sale, although these are being phased out.

Honeywell is a global company that offers a much wider range of technology products than just burglar alarms, from to healthcare products.