We dig deep into what Risco burglar owners really think of the brand, including it's customer service, alarms' quality and value for money.

We've surveyed just over 3,220 burglar alarm owners to find out what they honestly think of their brand of burglar alarm, including Yale, Response and Risco.

Our reviews include monitored (where you would pay for a company to be on hand if the alarm goes off) and unmonitored alarm brands. Risco was the only brand to be rated for its monitored and unmonitored (also called 'bells-only) alarms.

76% was the highest score achieved for bells-only alarms, and lowest 65%. For monitored alarms it was 78% and 66% - 12 percentage points.

The customer scores are derived from a combination of asking people how satisfied they are with the alarm brand and whether they would recommend it to a friend, but we also asked people to rate a number of aspects.

Risco alarms rated

Below you can see the star ratings for Risco unmonitored alarms, where we asked people to score the brands for specific elements, including the quality and sensitivity of the alarm and ease of use.

Risco unmonitored burglar alarms Alarm quality Alarm sensitivity Ease of use Value for money Ease to install Customer service/retailer's support Maintenance service

Risco monitored alarms rated

For monitored alarms, as well as the above categories, we asked people to additionally rate the company's monitoring service and response time after activation.

Risco monitored burglar alarms Alarm quality Alarm sensitivity Ease of use Value for money Monitoring service Response time after activation Customer service/retailer's support Maintenance service

Risco customer comments

When we asked alarm owners to rate the brand of alarm they own, we also asked them to expand on why they'd given those ratings.

Risco burglar alarms

Risco, also known as Risco Group, supplies a range of security solutions, and both stand-alone and monitored alarms.

It has two home alarm systems: Agility and LightSYS. Both are wireless and smart, which means you can monitor and control it remotely from your smartphone or tablet.

They both also come with wireless indoor and outdoor cameras, which Risco says allows you and/or the monitoring company (if you've paid for a monitoring contract) to view real-time footage and assess whether an alarm is false or real, something you can do through some smart burglar alarms.

With the Agility alarm, you can also buy a detectors to warn against fires and floods in your home. This smart system can also be extended to allow you to control other aspects of your home, such as heating, lighting and door locks.

Alongside a number of additional and more advanced detectors, with the LightSYS system you can buy anti-cloak detectors, designed to catch cloaked intruders.

It also offers more flexibility and communication options (i.e. the way in which different devises connect to each other and a monitoring system) and is designed to be used in home and businesses.

With both, you can also get remote keyfobs, which allow you to set the alarm without the use of a number, and panic buttons, to alert someone in other emergencies.

As well as its own-brand alarms, Risco also sells a series of GT alarms - GT600 and 6001 Series and GT490X/4800 - which were branded as Gardtec, a brand it owns. It also sells an alarm from a sub-brand of Gardtec, the Eurosec CPX/CP8L.

All of these alarms are wireless, come with the option of keyfobs and detectors for smoke and floods, as well as panic alarms. The 600/1 Series alarms can also warn against gas and CO leaks.

Like with the Agility and LightSYS alarms, the GT alarms have the ability to contact you if the alarm is triggered. The Eurosec CPX/CP8L alarm has the capability to be monitored by an alarm company (instead of monitoring it yourself), if you want to pay for a contract.

Some of the Gardtec alarms, such as the Gardtec 300, 500 and 800 series, have been discontinued.

About Risco alarms

The Risco Group has been selling security products globally for more than three decades, both for homes and businesses. It has been focusing on creating and innovating smart security solutions, particularly when it comes to video monitoring.

The Risco Group owns Gardtec and sub-brand Eurosec, selling its alarms alongside its own. .As such, ratings for these have been included in the ratings for Risco.