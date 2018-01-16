We surveyed Texecom burglar alarm owners to discover how this burglar alarm brand stacks up against the competition.

How easy are Texecom alarms to use? Are they good value for money and how sensitive are they? Our exclusive survey reveals how Texecom alarm owners answer these questions.

Our top three unmonitored alarm companies gained customer scores of 76% and 74%, while the bottom two scored 67% and 65%.

These customer scores are calculated from a combination of how satisfied someone is with the brand, and whether they would recommend it to a friend.

We also rated brands on specific elements including alarm quality, alarm sensitivity, ease of use and value for money.

Which? members can log in to unlock the scores in the table below. If you're not yet a Which? member, you can take out a trial subscription to Which? to get instant access.

Texecom burglar alarms rated

You can see the breakdown of all Texecom's scores in the table below. These ratings, and the customer score, are for Texecom's unmonitored (also called 'bells-only) alarms.

Texecom does also sell monitored alarms, where you would pay a regular fee for a third-party company to react if the alarm is triggered, but it doesn't provide this monitoring service itself.

Texecom burglar alarms Alarm quality Alarm sensitivity Ease of use Value for money Ease to install Customer service/retailer's support Maintenance service

Find out how Texecom compares to the other well-known burglar alarm brands by visiting our best and worst burglar alarm brands page.

Texecom customer comments

Alongside our alarm brand ratings, we've collated comments from Texecom customers.

To reveal what customers said about Texecom, Which? members can simply log in. If you're not yet a Which? member, you can take out a trial subscription to Which? to get instant access.

Texecom burglar alarms

Texecom has two alarm ranges: Veritas, for homeowners and small businesses, and Premier Elite, mostly for commercial premises.

Its Veritas range comprises five models: Veritas R8, Veritas R8 Plus, Veritas Excel, Veritas 8 and Veritas 8 Compact. Some of the models are more advanced than others, have additional features (such as an LCD keypad) and are claimed to be easier to use, install and service.

All of the Veritas alarms can be used as bells-only alarms (these make a noise when triggered, but don't alert you) or can be set up to contact you by phone or text, with the addition of a speech dialler.

Some also allow you to set the alarm ahead of time, and some can be operated with remote keyfobs, which allow you to set the alarm from a distance without a number. All of these capabilities are similar to what you can do with a smart alarm.

The Veritas R8 Plus and the Veritas Excel alarms can be bought with a monitoring contract, which means they can be connected to an alarm-monitoring call centre. This isn't something that Texecom provides though, so you would need to take the contract out with another company.

Although the more advanced Premier Elite range is primarily for commercial properties, Texecom says it's suitable for homes, supposedly offering you 'commercial grade security' at home.

There are 10 different models in the range, mostly wireless, and seven of them were released in 2017. These alarms come with Texecom's Ricochet mesh technology, which is said to make connections between wireless devises even stronger, and allow for systems to be expanded further, even in more remote places.

Some can connect with other Texecom products, such as fire alarms, and some come with as many as 64 zone options if it's wireless, or 76 if it's wired, which is a lot for a domestic alarm system.

They are all compatible with Texecom mobile applications for Android and iOs, so can be controlled with a smart phone. This is a step up from the Veritas speech dialler alarms, which will alert you if there is an issue, but can't be controlled remotely.

If you're confused about what type of alarm to get, visit our full guide for all you need to know.

About Texecom

Texecom, which describes itself as 'Europe’s largest independent security alarm specialist', sells security products around the world. Its Ricochet technology is also sold worldwide, but its products are designed, manufactured and tested in the UK.

Texecom is owned by Halma, which makes products for hazard detection and life protection.