We surveyed Veritas burglar alarm owners to discover how this burglar alarm brand stacks up against the competition.

How easy are Varitas alarms to use? Are they value for money and how sensitive are they? Our exclusive survey reveals how Veritas alarm owners answer these questions. The results enable us to award the brand ratings for all these factors, so you can see how it shapes up to other burglar alarm brands.

Which? members can log in to unlock the scores in the table below. If you're not yet a Which? member, you can take out a £1 trial subscription to Which? to get instant access.

As well as our Veritas review, you can see the scores for other 'bells-only' burglar alarm brands, such as Yale, Response and ADT, as well as the average cost of installation.

Veritas burglar alarms

Veritas Easy to use Value for money Alarm sensitivity Ease of resetting Alarm quality

Find out how Veritas compares to the other big-name burglar alarm brands by visiting our best and worst burglar alarm brands page.

Veritas burglar alarms

Veritas burglar alarms are made by Texecom. Within the Veritas alarm range there are five models: Veritas R8, Veritas R8 Plus, Veritas Excel, Veritas 8 and Veritas 8 Compact. The alarms are hard-wired, which makes them trickier to install yourself than wireless options, but they are often cheaper to buy in the first place. You can find out more on our page about burglar alarm installation costs.

All of these alarms can be used as bells-only alarms or can be set up to alert the homeowner by phone or text, with the addition of a speech dialler.

The Veritas R8 Plus and the Veritas Excel are compatible with digital communicators, which means these can be connected to an alarm-monitoring call centre, although Texecom doesn't provide this service.

Veritas burglar alarms The Veritas R8 Plus can connect to an alarm monitoring call centre, though Texecom doesn't offer this service.

The Veritas Excel has an LCD screen and can be used as a bells-only or auto-dialler alarm. Previous

Next

Previous

Next

Veritas alarm prices

We've given prices for popular Veritas alarms below.

The Veritas R8 control panel is £45 and each sensor is £7.

The Veritas Excel control panel is £58 and each sensor is £7.

The Veritas R8 Plus control panel is £45 and each sensor is £7.

Prices correct as of October 2015.

About Veritas and Veritas ranges

Veritas alarms are made by Texecom, which describes itself as 'Europe’s largest independent security alarm specialist'. It sells products around the world.

As well as the Veritas range, Texecom also offers the more advanced Premier Elite 12-W control panel. This is a wireless device that can communicate with the homeowner in a variety of ways, including wi-fi. It is also compatible with Texecom mobile applications for Android and iOs, so can be controlled with a smart phone.