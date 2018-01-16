Discover what Visonic customers really think of the burglar alarm brand, including their overall impression and key aspects, such as quality.

We asked 2,625 unmonitored burglar alarm owners to say how satisfied they are with the alarm brand they own and whether they would recommend it to a friend, so we could give each brand a customer score.

Our lowest-rated brand gained a customer satisfaction score of 65%, while the top got 76%. We also asked people to rate specific elements of the alarm company, from very poor to excellent.

This included ease of use, value for money, alarm sensitivity and alarm quality.

Visonic burglar alarms rated

In the table below you can see the full ratings for Visonic unmonitored alarms. Visonic does offer monitoring contracts, where you would pay for a company to monitor your alarm. But the ratings here are for its unmonitored alarms.

Visonic burglar alarms Alarm quality Alarm sensitivity Ease of use Value for money Ease to install Customer service/retailer's support Maintenance service

Visonic customer comments

We've collected together Visonic customer's comments so you can gain more of an understanding about what people really think of the brand.

Visonic burglar alarms

Visonic sells two ranges of wireless alarms in the UK: the PowerMaster and PowerMax. PowerMaster alarms use Visionic's PowerG technology, which it claims makes wireless alarms as reliable as wired systems, with stronger connections and the ability to be used in large premises.

As well as the usual detectors that will trigger the alarm if someone enters the house, you can also buy detectors for fire, gas leaks or carbon monoxide, and ones with a built-in camera.

With the PowerMax alarms, some of the detectors have anti-masking technology, which means the alarm should be triggered if an intruder tires to cover the detector.

Using the VisionicGo app, these alarms can also be connected to your smartphone or tablet, so you can set and deactivate your alarm remotely and be alerted if it's triggered. This is the same for a number of dialler and smart alarms - visit our page on alarm types to find out more.

You can also buy keyfobs, which enables you to set your alarm without needing to input a number, and a panic alarm with the PowerMaster alarms.

It also offers monitoring contracts (which you would need to pay for on top of the alarm) in addition to unmonitored or 'bells-only' alarms.

Its monitoring service has alarm verification to help determine what the issue is or whether it's a false alarm. For example, it can use a microphone on the alarm to listen into the house when the alarm goes off.

These alarms can be bought and installed through a regional UK Visonic representative, or local alarm companies - you can't install them yourself. Visit our page on choosing an alarm installer or company to help you know what to look for and the questions you should ask.

About Visonic

Established in 1973, Visonic sells its products worldwide in more than 100 countries. It sells security solutions for public premises, such as healthcare industry, as well as homeowners.

It's part of Tyco Security Products, which sells a range of security solutions. Visonic's headquarters and main manufacturing plant, where products are also designed and developed, are in Israel. It has regional representatives in the UK.