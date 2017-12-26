Home security

How secure is your home from break-ins? Find out what action you can take to reduce the risk of burglary.

Aside from installing a burglar alarm system, there are a range of ways to make your home safer. You can look at each possible entry area of your home, such as doors and windows, to see how they could be improved.

If you would like to get a burglar alarm, take a look at our page on the type of burglar alarm systems, as well as our guide to the top rated burglar alarm companies, according to our survey of more than 1,800 burglar alarm owners.

How exposed and how secure is your home?

As well as opportunistic burglaries, some burglars scope out a property beforehand, sometimes working with others. It's therefore important to think about what will ensure your home looks occupied at all times, that there aren't obvious places where a burglar can hide to assess the house and that their entrance to the house is visible and difficult.

Ask yourself:

Is it obvious when you're on holiday or away from the home? For example, are your curtains always shut or is there lots of unopened post?

Are windows and doors left open, even if they're not easily accessible?

Do your windows and doors have visible locks?

How well lit is the outside of your home?

Is there a spare key that’s easily visible, or easy to find, such as underneath the plant pot or above the ledge on the door?

Are the lights on or off all the time, making it look like you're away?

Do you have high walls and hedges, which could give burglars protection from being seen?

Is accessing your house noisy for a burglar? For example, is there gravel?

Are there any ladders lying around that a burglar could use?

What equipment do you keep in your shed and garage? What is its value and can it be used to help someone break in?

How secure is the shed or garage? Is it always kept locked with high-quality padlocks and security locks?

How to secure your home

In September 2013, we asked 1,292 Which? members about the extra security measures they have in their homes, from door locks to shed alarms.

38% of members have extra locks on doors and 43% have extra locks on windows. A large proportion, 57%, have security lighting, and 32% have a simple door chain for added security. Read on to see how you too can protect your home.

We also surveyed ex-burglars to discover what really puts them off, including everything from dogs to different alarm brands. You can read more on our burglar secrets revealed page.

1Window security

Don't leave windows open or unlocked anywhere in the house.

Easily accessible windows should ideally be fitted with double glazing.

Laminated glass or plastic glazing film is harder to break, so consider this for easily accessible windows.

New windows should be in line with the British Standard 7950 or PAS 24.

Windows with key-operated locks on show may put burglars off, but remember to hide the keys out of sight and somewhere the burglar can't reach if the glass is broken.

Ideally get locks that secure the window to the frame, rather than ones that just secure the handle.

Remember that whether you're in or not, a burglar can see into your home more easily if the lights are on and it's dark outside, so consider getting net curtains or hiding valuables from sight.

2Door security

Ensure the door frames and doors are solid. Your external doors should be at least 4.4cm thick and hung with 10cm hinges.

Doors should ideally be fitted with a five-lever mortise deadlock tested to BS 3621.

Wooden doors can be made stronger with steel strips fitted to the frame and around the lock.

Doors with glass panels are less secure, but can be fitted with laminated glass or plastic glazing film for extra protection.

If you're getting new doors, get door sets (the door itself, frame and locks) that are Pas 24 certified.

Fit a chain or a latch to the door, and opt for a viewer so you can check who’s there before letting them in.

Letter boxes should be fitted 40cm from the door lock, and valuables and keys shouldn't be within sight of it - an internal cover plate will offer extra protection.

When fitting a lock to a window or door, use the strongest screws you can, not necessarily the ones supplied, and make sure they are all to British Standard BS7950.

Fitting UPVC and PVCU doors or windows with locks could weaken them or invalidate warranties. Sufficient locks fitted at the time of construction are safer.

3Security lights

Outdoor lights, either ones that are switched on manually or those that are set off by movement, are a good way to ensure a burglar is more visible, which will help to put them off. Generally, a single light can cost anything between £8 and £100. But take care to direct these downwards so as not to annoy neighbours or shine in drivers' eyes if your home is near a road.

For indoor lighting, the key thing is to make sure that a burglar thinks people are in the house, even when they're not. Timers, which can be used to turn lights on and off around the home, as well as TVs and/or radios, cost as little as £5. Just make sure these are in sync around your home, such as turning the light off five minutes after the TV goes off.

It's also worth getting a friend or neighbour to come into your home as often as possible when you're away to open and close curtains and take any visible post inside, or use Royal Mail's Keepsafe service. Also, if you have a spare car, leave it in a visible place while away.

4Visible burglar alarm

If you have a burglar alarm system, make sure ‘bell boxes’ are visible on your property to let potential burglars know you have an alarm system. You can also get fake burglar alarm boxes - 20% of Which? members asked have one of these - which cost around £15 to £20, if you can't afford to get a full alarm system fitted.

Visit our page on burglar alarm costs for more advice on the types of alarms and prices, as well as what to avoid if you're thinking of getting one.

5Burglar-proof your garden

Gravel around your home is a great deterrent as it makes it harder for burglars to approach without alerting the occupant.

Make sure hedges are trimmed back so your property is not hidden completely from view.

Do some defensive gardening – plant shrubs with thorns at the borders of your home so burglars aren't able to hide in them.

Put in strong gates or fences to any part of your garden accessible from outside, ideally 2m high and with 30-45cm of open-ended trellising at the top - if they jump the fence and break this, it will be heard.

Don't leave recycling out that offers obvious clues to the valuable items in your home.

Use padlocks on sheds and consider getting a battery-powered alarm, which can cost as little as £15.

10% of Which? members we asked have a garage or shed alarm.

6CCTV cameras

CCTV cameras can be an extra security measure to put burglars off, but they're not for everyone - only 5% of our members surveyed have one. Find out more about home CCTV.

Smoke alarms and carbon dioxide monitors

As well as all the above security measures, it's worth thinking about getting a and carbon monoxide monitor, too, to protect yourself from other hazards.

While it’s easy to go all out to make your home as secure as possible, you need to make sure that you balance your home’s security against the need to escape – or be rescued – from a fire.

Identity theft

Identity theft is a booming business, so keep all your personal information out of sight. It's worth taking a look at our page on identity theft for more tips on how to stop it, and what to do it you're affected.

Home insurance and home security

Most insurers will insist on a minimum level of security before they will offer you insurance, such as deadlocks on some or all external doors. These locks will usually need to be five-lever mortise locks and have to meet a minimum standard - usually BS3621.

You will probably find that your insurer expects you to have locks on all your accessible windows as well, although some insurers don't make this a requirement. So putting locks on all your basement and ground-floor windows, plus any that may be accessible by climbing a drainpipe or wall, will increase the number of companies likely to cover you.

Find out more about whether getting a burglar alarm will help to cut your home insurance costs.