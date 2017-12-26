Best chainsaw brands
By Adele Dyer
Discover the best and worst chainsaw brands, according to our tests and owner surveys.
We know which chainsaw brands produce fantastic models that will make quick work of your log pile, and which will leave you struggling to finish the job. In this guide we’ve included the lowdown on the most popular brands of chainsaws, including Husqvarna and Stihl.
Once you've decided which brand is for you, head straight over to our full chainsaw reviews for the inside track on the best models.
Best and worst chainsaw brands
We’ve collated all our chainsaw test results since 2010, plus our unique brand durability ratings and customer scores, so you can see how brands measure up.
|Table of chainsaw brands
|Brand name
|Average test score
|Brand reliability rating
|Customer score
|Verdict
|61%
|76%
|This brand is known for its domestic garden machinery and excels when it comes to easy-to-use machines. Although it has no current Best Buys, this brand is well regarded by Which? members, scoring highly in our customer satisfaction survey. As a premium brand, this brand's chainsaws are a little pricier than other brands, but our tests suggest that if you're looking for a corded electric machine, then it's a great brand to consider.
|52%
|54%
|Chainsaws from this brand have been mediocre in our tests, and none are current Best Buys. Which? members who have owned this brand's chainsaws have found them fairly reliable. However, they have a low customer score, which suggests that Which? members haven't been particularly impressed with them, and they only awarded them two stars for value for money. We suggest you look at other brands for a great chainsaw.
|86%
|84%
|This brand's chainsaws have always done brilliantly in our tests and currently the brand has four Best Buys. Our members told us that their chainsaws from this brand had fantastic build quality and gave them five stars for being fit for purpose. The average reliability rating is slightly disappointing but, with a great customer score of 84%, most Which? members would recommend them. We think this brand is a great brand for chainsaws.
|74%
|78%
|This brand's chainsaws are powerful and have done very well in our tests but are less easy to handle than machines from other brands. The brand currently has two Best Buy machines, and Which? members have given them a five-star rating for being fit for purpose. They are reliable machines and, with a great customer score of 78%, Which? members would recommend them and so would we.
|
Table notes
Average test scores are based on the results of all models tested between January 2010 and November 2015.
Brand reliability rating and customer score are based on a survey of 6,428 Which? Connect survey members in April-May 2015.
Choosing the best brand of chainsaw
A great chainsaw doesn't just cut through tough logs quickly and safely – it should be a model you can rely on and ideally one you would be happy to recommend to a friend.
Our brand overview takes all of this into account, including our rigorous test results as well as feedback from hundreds of Which? members who own chainsaws.
Customer scores are based on how satisfied Which? members were with their chainsaw, and how likely they are to recommend it to a friend.
One of the top-scoring brands has a customer score of 86%. The lowest-scoring brand achieves a customer score of just 54%.
