How we test chainsaws

Some chainsaws are packed with high-spec features, but still don't start well and struggle to get through hard wood. Others are basic, but start first time, every time and cut through even the thickest logs easily.

The only way to tell if a chainsaw is any good is to cut through some wood with it, which is why Which? does exactly that in our independent lab tests. Our recommended Best Buys take the risk out of choosing a new chainsaw.

Our reviews answer the most crucial questions about chainsaws:

How well does the chainsaw cut through thick wood?

How easy is it to prune branches with the chainsaw?

How easy is the chainsaw to use?

How easy is the chainsaw to maintain?

Should I buy it?

Find out which chainsaws are a pleasure to use in our chainsaw reviews.