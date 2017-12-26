Should I buy a corded electric chainsaw?

Is a corded electric chainsaw right for me?

Corded electric chainsaws are the cheapest models you can buy. They are ideal if you’re sawing logs or pruning close to the house and can plug the cable straight into a mains socket. Often the power cable is quite short, so if you're chopping logs at the end of your garden you may need to use an extension cable and residual current device (RCD), which cuts off the power if the cable is cut.

Our tests have shown that there’s little difference in cutting performance between a good electric chainsaw and a small petrol machine. For domestic use, corded electric models are just as capable at cutting logs as petrol ones. However, if you've got heavier tasks or need to use a chainsaw frequently, then a petrol machine would be a better choice.

A corded electric chainsaw should be much easier to use than a petrol machine.

Corded electric chainsaws aren't much lighter than petrol chainsaws, and they also have the motor protruding from the left-hand side, which can make them feel bulky and unbalanced to use.

Consider how you would use a chainsaw for different jobs. Pruning branches would involve making single cuts with rests in between; chopping logs would be a series of vertical cuts in a continual motion. Gauge whether you feel you could comfortably bear its weight to complete these tasks.

Corded electric chainsaws are easier to maintain than petrol models, and there is no messy fuel or overpowering fumes to contend with. They’re also quieter to run, so are less likely to annoy the neighbours.

Pros: Much easier to use than petrol chainsaws, great for chopping logs, easier to maintain and quieter than petrol chainsaws

Cons: Bulky motor and cable can make them awkward to handle, tend to lack the power of petrol machines, need to be plugged into a power source