Top five best chainsaws
By Adele Dyer
We round up our top-scoring chainsaws to help you find the best petrol, cordless or corded electric model for your garden.
Find a fast, efficient and safe chainsaw with our guide to the best petrol, cordless and electric models.
All the models in the table below have gone through our rigorous field testing, so you can be sure they’re the best of the bunch for cutting swiftly through the thickest logs and are also easy to use. Take a look at our top picks in the table below.
- Large logs:
- 5 out of 5
- Noise:
- 4 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Blade length:
- Weight:
This chainsaw is outstanding. It's light and easy to use, slicing through even the hardest logs quickly and cleanly. It's quiet for a petrol chainsaw, and very easy to start. Slightly less powerful than a similar larger model, it's well balanced and handles brilliantly.
- Large logs:
- 5 out of 5
- Noise:
- 3 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Blade length:
- Weight:
The cordless battery chainsaw rivals petrol chainsaws when it comes to use around the garden. It's light and extremely easy to use, but can still cut through hard wood quickly and smoothly. The only drawbacks are the short battery life and rather hefty price tag.
- Large logs:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 2 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 3 out of 5
- Type:
- Blade length:
- Weight:
Another great chainsaw from this brand. It's very similar to the smaller version in the range but is a little more powerful, which can make it a bit more challenging to control as you start to cut. It impressed us by cutting consistently, quickly and cleanly through all of the wood we put in its path.
- Large logs:
- 5 out of 5
- Noise:
- 5 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Blade length:
- Weight:
If you prefer a hefty chainsaw with plently of power for tough jobs, then this chainsaw won’t disappoint. It quickly slices through the hardest wood and the thickest logs. It's easy to start from cold and the chain doesn't need much adjustment as you work. It uses quite a bit of fuel, though.
- Large logs:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 3 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Blade length:
- Weight:
This powerful corded electric chainsaw comes very close to being a Best Buy. It powers through branches and logs quickly and makes light work of cutting harder wood. Like all corded-electric models it's a bit unwieldy, but much quieter than petrol machines.
In our rigorous tests we've also some chainsaws that struggle to cut cleanly and quickly through even small branches. We've rounded up three of the worst in the table below.
Some of the worst chainsaws
- Large logs:
- 1 out of 5
- Noise:
- 4 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Blade length:
- Weight:
If you need a big, powerful chainsaw, then this won't fit the bill. It's small, quiet and extremely simple to use, but doesn't have the power to tackle more than very basic jobs around the garden. It costs a lot for a limited machine.
- Large logs:
- 1 out of 5
- Noise:
- 2 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Blade length:
- Weight:
This tiny chainsaw cuts rather slowly, so is tiring to use. It can't cope with very thick logs (over 15cm wide) and leaves them rough cut. It scored poorly for cutting small logs and branches too.
Choose the best chainsaw for you
The best chainsaw for you will depend on how much you want to cut at once, how robust you need the chainsaw to be, and how much noise you can put up with.
Petrol chainsaws are robust and powerful, but they make a lot of noise, are quite heavy and can be very hard to start.
A good cordless chainsaw can be just as powerful as a petrol model, including the Best Buy in the table above. There are also some cheaper models on the market that are great for cutting logs up to 15cm in diameter for your woodburner. However, the batteries don't last a very long time and can be slow to recharge.
Corded electric chainsaws let you carry on cutting without having to refuel with petrol or recharge a battery. However, many of the ones we have tested aren't as powerful or robust as petrol or cordless models.
To find our more, read our guide to choosing the best chainsaw, or our advice on petrol, cordless and corded electric chainsaws.