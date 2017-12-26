Child car seats laws around the world

See which car seats did well in our crash tests in our child car seat reviews.

Car seat regulations

The car seat regulations in the table above apply to everyone driving in that country, including tourists. And while it's debatable how strictly these rules will be applied to tourists, we still think it's worth knowing them.

Now test your knowledge in our car seat laws quiz

See how much you already know and what you've picked up from reading our advice, by taking our quick quiz that tests your knowledge on car seats laws, both at home and away.

<section><h2 id="sub-heading-2">Which?: Do you know your child car seat laws, home and away?</h2> <p> </p> <div>Whether you’re heading off abroad for your holidays, or staycationing for the summer, if you’ve got kids and you’re getting in a car, you’re going to need a child car seat. But how good is your knowledge on the rules for when, where and for what age?</div></section><section><h2 id="sub-heading-3">You're piling into a taxi to the airport, and in your hurry you pack the child car seat in the boot. Can you be fined for not using a child car seat for your own children in a taxi?</h2></section><section><h3>This year you’re off to Brittany for baguettes and brie. Your 10-year-old son is 140cm tall. Does he need to use a child car seat?</h3> <p> </p></section><section><h3>For next year’s holiday you’ve got your sights on Vegas, baby. But can you use an EU-approved child car seat, bought in the UK, in the USA?</h3></section><section><h3>Car seats laws are the same in the USA and Canada. Yes or no?</h3></section><section><h3>Your mum and dad are ferrying your children in your car for a day out and they forgot to bring the child car seat. Who gets fined when the police notice and stop them?</h3></section><section><h3>You're about to hop in the car and head off on holiday in the UK with the kids; by law you have to use a car seat until your child reaches 12-years-old, or 150cm tall. True or false?</h3></section><section><h3>Now that booster seat approval rules have changed, you can’t use them for children who weigh less than 22kg. True or false?</h3></section>

Car hire abroad

If you're hiring a car abroad for your family, you'll need car seats to keep your children safe. We've heard some horror stories from parents about the car seat they've been offered by car hire companies when arriving on holiday.

If you need to hire a car abroad, check you know how much a child seat will cost in advance. It could be cheaper to take your own. Bear in mind that car hire companies normally say the provision of child seats is subject to availability.

You're unlikely not to be given one at all, but you may get an old one and may not get help fitting it. You may feel more comfortable taking your own seat, and even if you have to pay extra luggage charges as a result - it may not be that much more expensive than the car seat hire fee.

See our guide to hiring a car abroad for top tips on how to avoid pitfalls.

Don't Buy car seats

Before you head off on holiday, download our list of Dont Buy child car seats so you can check the car seat hired with your car and avoid the worst seats.

We also have a handy fitting guide you can download and print out to take with you, so you can make sure any car seat you hire is fitted correctly.