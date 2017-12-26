Why you need a child car seat

Children need their own specially designed child car seat to keep them safe in a crash because their bodies are not simply smaller versions of adult bodies. As babies' bodies are in the early stages of development, they need protection based on specific physical traits:

different proportions – babies have bigger heads and smaller limbs

babies' major organs are in different places

babies' bones and muscles are not fully formed

babies are more vulnerable to injury than adults.

Child car seats are designed to protect a child's most vulnerable areas at each stage of their development.

Find out which ones do the best job – see all our Best Buy child car seats.

And make sure you avoid those we've rated as Don't Buy child car seats.

How long do you need to use a car seat for?

When we surveyed almost 1,500 parents in 2015, only 7% answered correctly that children up to the age of 12 or up to 1.35 metres need to use a car seat. It is safest for a child to travel rearward facing for as long as possible, but almost half (48%) of our respondents weren't aware of this.