Best camera phones

How good is your camera phone for photos? If you’re looking to buy a new digital camera, you’ll want to be sure it’s a step up in picture quality. That’s why we’ve run the latest flagship smartphones through our imaging lab to see how they compare to traditional point-and-shoot cameras.

From the Apple iPhone 7 to Samsung Galaxy S7, we’ve got the definitive verdict on which camera phone is best. The table below lists the top 10 camera phones we've tested. If you don't see a specific model listed, it doesn't mean we haven't tested it - it just means it didn't make the cut.

A score of 71% is equivalent to that of a Best Buy digital camera and the scores listed below are based purely on photographic performance.

The best camera phone for you