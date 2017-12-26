Which? Best Buy compact cameras
A Which? Best Buy digital camera takes top-notch quality photos in all types of lighting conditions and is easy to use. Scroll down for our exclusive list of Best Buy compact cameras.
The most important consideration when buying a camera is the quality of the photos you can achieve with it. That's why we put our cameras through hundreds of individual tests of picture quality. We highlight Don't Buy models, so you won't be left with a dud.
Best Buy compact cameras can handle all types of lighting, and are easy enough to use without complicated settings or hard-to-press buttons. We also scrutinise the quality of the camera's LCD screen - while some screens are bright, sharp and colourful, others can be dull and difficult to make out detail on.
- We shoot hundreds of photos to assess picture quality, to ensure whatever you capture, your Best Buy digital camera will deliver pin-sharp and accurate colour photos.
- We reveal the digital cameras that fail to live up to their big name billing, as well as Best Buy models from smaller brands or that are great value.
- All the digital cameras we test are evaluated on how fast the cameras starts up, and how easy it is to set camera modes and functions, making sure you don't miss that crucial holiday photo.
Want the best quality photos, in all kinds of lighting conditions? Sign up today for a £1 Which? trial to unlock our compact camera recommendations on this page. Already a member? Log in now.
How we uncover the best digital cameras
We carry out more than 450 tests, checks and measurements on every digital camera we test, so you can be sure your Best Buy will take the best quality photos and are simple to use.
- Image quality: We put our cameras through hundreds of individual tests of picture quality to assess focusing, sharpness and accurate colour reproduction.
- Ease of use: Expert ergonomists press every button on the digital camera and dig into every setting or mode to discover how easy they are to use.
- Monitor: As it can be hard to view a camera screen in strong daylight, we replicate these conditions in our test labs, and judge how easy the screen is to view under direct light.
- Features: Our testers cut through the jargon and hype of new technology to unearth the genuinely useful features from the pointless gimmicks.
Digital camera reviews you can trust
Models from the biggest camera brands on the market are tested in the Which? test lab - including Canon, Nikon, Panasonic, Sony and Samsung - and we've discovered that even the most trustworthy names occasionally drop the ball.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
If you’re a Which? member, you can log in now to unlock the Best Buy camera reviews on this page.
Not yet a Which? member? Sign up for a £1 trial, and you'll receive access to all our online content - including cameras - and get Which? magazine delivered monthly to your door. You can also phone our Which? Legal Service and personal finance experts for one-to-one help, plus you'll get access to Which? Local, where members share recommendations for the best services in your area.