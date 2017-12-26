All compost test results

Composts for sowing seeds and raising young plants

We tested 25 composts at a well-respected horticultural research establishment. We used each compost to grow cabbage 'Caraflex' and pelargonium 'Apricot Bicolour' seeds. As each has different needs, a compost that did well in both tests should suit most seeds.

We also used each compost to grow on Pelargonium 'Palladium Red' plugs (young plants bought by mail order) and tomato 'Red Alert' seedlings, until the largest were ready to be planted outside.

