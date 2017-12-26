All compost test results
By Adele Dyer
Find the best compost for your gardening task: sowing seeds, raising young plants, growing plants in containers or planting veg in growing bags.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
30 years of compost-testing experience means we know just how much difference there is between a Best Buy and a Don't Buy compost.
Composts for sowing seeds and raising young plants
We tested 25 composts at a well-respected horticultural research establishment. We used each compost to grow cabbage 'Caraflex' and pelargonium 'Apricot Bicolour' seeds. As each has different needs, a compost that did well in both tests should suit most seeds.
We also used each compost to grow on Pelargonium 'Palladium Red' plugs (young plants bought by mail order) and tomato 'Red Alert' seedlings, until the largest were ready to be planted outside.
For more information on the best composts, see our reviews of Best Buy composts for sowing seeds and Best Buy composts for raising young plants.
|Compost for sowing seeds and raising young plants
|Brand
|Price1
|Sowing seeds
|Raising young plants
|Test score
|B&Q Verve Multipurpose Compost
|£3 for 20L
|B&Q Verve Peat Free Multipurpose Compost
|£4 for 50L
|Bathgate Champions Blend All Purpose
|£6.50 for 50L
|Erin Excel Multipurpose Compost
|£4.99 for 50L
|Levington Original Mulitpurpose Compost
|£6.99 for 50L
|Levington Seed and Cutting Compost
|£4.29 for 20L
|Lidl Multi-purpose Compost
|£1.89 for 40L
|Lidl Peat Free Compost
|99p for 20L
|Melcourt SylvaGrow
|£6.99 for 50L
|Melcourt SylvaGrow with added John Innes
|£7.99 for 50L
|Miracle-Gro All Purpose Enriched Compost
|£4.29 for 20L
|Miracle-Gro Potting Mix Root Boosting Compost
|£3.79 for 8L
|New Horizon Peat Free and Organic Multi Purpose Compost
|£6.99 for 50L
|Scotts Black Magic
|£11.99 for 20L
|Thompson & Morgan Incredicompost
|£14.99 for 70L
|Waitrose Garden Multi Purpose Compost
|£5 for 50L
|Waitrose Garden Peat Free Multi Purpose Compost
|£3.50 for 30L
|Westland Jack's Magic
|£6.99 for 50L
|Wickes Multi-purpose Compost
|£5.49 for 70L
|Wilko Lightweight Multi-purpose Compost
|£4 for 15L
|Wilko Sowing & Cutting Compost
|£2 for 20L
|Wyevale John Innes Seed Compost
|£4.99 for 25L
|Wyevale Multipurpose Compost
|£4.99 for 50L
|Wyevale Multipurpose Compost with John Innes
|£5.99 for 50L
|Wyevale Peat Free Multipurpose Compost
|£4.99 for 50L
Table notes
KeyMember Content
|Compost for containers
|Brand
|Price
|Begonias
|Potatoes
|Test score
|Fertile Fibre Multipurpose Compost
|£7.20 for 60 litres
|Levington Original Multipurpose Compost
|£6.99 for 50 litres
|Lidl Grandiol Multipurpose Compost
|£1.99 for 30 litres
|Lidl Grandiol Peat-free Multipurpose Compost
|99p for 25 litres
|Melcourt SylvaGrow
|£6.99 for 50 litres
|Melcourt SylvaGrow with John Innes
|£7.99 for 50 litres
|Miracle-Gro All Purpose Enriched Compost
|£5.99 for 50 litres
|Miracle-Gro Potting Mix
|£5.99 for 40 litres
|Thompson & Morgan Incredicompost
|£14.99 for 70 litres
|Vegro Multipurpose Compost
|£7.58 for 60 litres
|Verve Multipurpose Compost
|£3.86 for 50 litres
|Wickes Multipurpose Compost
|£5.49 for 70 litres
|Wilko Tub and Basket Compost
|£2 for 20 litres
|Wyevale Multipurpose Compost
|£4.99 for 50 litres
|Wyevale Multipurpose Compost with added John Innes
|£5.99 for 50 litres
|Wyevale Tub and Basket Compost
|£5.99 for 50 litres
|
Table notes
The more stars the better. Score Ignores price and is equally weighted between tomatoes and cucumbers, based on vigour in 3-6 weeks after planting, yield 3-6 weeks after planting, yield 3-6 weeks after the start of cropping, total yield to the end of the test (10 weeks for cucumbers and 13 weeks for tomatoes), with each having equal weight.
1 Price based on the 2017 selling price.
KeyMember Content
|Growing bags tested
|Brand
|Price1
|Tomatoes
|Cucumbers
|Test score
|Bulrush Grow Bag
|£2.99 for 33 litres
|Erin Gro'bag
|£2.49 for 35 litres
|Growise Multipurpose Grow Bag
|£2.99 for 33 litres
|Mircle-Gro Grow Your Own Vegetable and Fruit Planter
|£4.99 for 45 litres
|
Table notes
1 Price based on the 2017 selling price.