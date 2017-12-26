Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

All compost test results

By Adele Dyer

Find the best compost for your gardening task: sowing seeds, raising young plants, growing plants in containers or planting veg in growing bags.

30 years of compost-testing experience means we know just how much difference there is between a Best Buy and a Don't Buy compost.

Composts for sowing seeds and raising young plants

We tested 25 composts at a well-respected horticultural research establishment. We used each compost to grow cabbage 'Caraflex' and pelargonium 'Apricot Bicolour' seeds. As each has different needs, a compost that did well in both tests should suit most seeds. 

We also used each compost to grow on Pelargonium 'Palladium Red' plugs (young plants bought by mail order) and tomato 'Red Alert' seedlings, until the largest were ready to be planted outside. 

For more information on the best composts, see our reviews of Best Buy composts for sowing seeds and Best Buy composts for raising young plants

Compost for sowing seeds and raising young plants
Brand Price1 Sowing seeds Raising young plants Test score
B&Q Verve Multipurpose Compost £3 for 20L
B&Q Verve Peat Free Multipurpose Compost £4 for 50L
Bathgate Champions Blend All Purpose £6.50 for 50L
Erin Excel Multipurpose Compost £4.99 for 50L
Levington Original Mulitpurpose Compost £6.99 for 50L
Levington Seed and Cutting Compost £4.29 for 20L
Lidl Multi-purpose Compost £1.89 for 40L
Lidl Peat Free Compost 99p for 20L
Melcourt SylvaGrow £6.99 for 50L
Melcourt SylvaGrow with added John Innes £7.99 for 50L
Miracle-Gro All Purpose Enriched Compost £4.29 for 20L
Miracle-Gro Potting Mix Root Boosting Compost £3.79 for 8L
New Horizon Peat Free and Organic Multi Purpose Compost £6.99 for 50L
Scotts Black Magic £11.99 for 20L
Thompson & Morgan Incredicompost £14.99 for 70L
Waitrose Garden Multi Purpose Compost £5 for 50L
Waitrose Garden Peat Free Multi Purpose Compost £3.50 for 30L
Westland Jack's Magic £6.99 for 50L
Wickes Multi-purpose Compost £5.49 for 70L
Wilko Lightweight Multi-purpose Compost £4 for 15L
Wilko Sowing & Cutting Compost £2 for 20L
Wyevale John Innes Seed Compost £4.99 for 25L
Wyevale Multipurpose Compost £4.99 for 50L
Wyevale Multipurpose Compost with John Innes £5.99 for 50L
Wyevale Peat Free Multipurpose Compost £4.99 for 50L

Table notes
1 Based on the 2018 selling price

Key

Compost for containers
Brand Price Begonias Potatoes Test score
Fertile Fibre Multipurpose Compost £7.20 for 60 litres
Levington Original Multipurpose Compost £6.99 for 50 litres
Lidl Grandiol Multipurpose Compost £1.99 for 30 litres
Lidl Grandiol Peat-free Multipurpose Compost 99p for 25 litres
Melcourt SylvaGrow £6.99 for 50 litres
Melcourt SylvaGrow with John Innes £7.99 for 50 litres
Miracle-Gro All Purpose Enriched Compost £5.99 for 50 litres
Miracle-Gro Potting Mix £5.99 for 40 litres
Thompson & Morgan Incredicompost £14.99 for 70 litres
Vegro Multipurpose Compost £7.58 for 60 litres
Verve Multipurpose Compost £3.86 for 50 litres
Wickes Multipurpose Compost £5.49 for 70 litres
Wilko Tub and Basket Compost £2 for 20 litres
Wyevale Multipurpose Compost £4.99 for 50 litres
Wyevale Multipurpose Compost with added John Innes £5.99 for 50 litres
Wyevale Tub and Basket Compost £5.99 for 50 litres
Table notes
The more stars the better. Score Ignores price and is equally weighted between tomatoes and cucumbers, based on vigour in 3-6 weeks after planting, yield 3-6 weeks after planting, yield 3-6 weeks after the start of cropping, total yield to the end of the test (10 weeks for cucumbers and 13 weeks for tomatoes), with each having equal weight. 

1 Price based on the 2017 selling price. 

Key

Growing bags tested
Brand Price1 Tomatoes Cucumbers Test score
Bulrush Grow Bag £2.99 for 33 litres
Erin Gro'bag £2.49 for 35 litres
Growise Multipurpose Grow Bag £2.99 for 33 litres
Mircle-Gro Grow Your Own Vegetable and Fruit Planter £4.99 for 45 litres
Table notes
1 Price based on the 2017 selling price. 

Key

