Best Buy composts for containers

Best compost for containers

Pots and hanging baskets filled with flowers are the perfect way to brighten up your patio. Many types of veg are also happy to be grown in containers, so your patio can be productive as well as beautiful. Our tests over the years have shown us that choosing the right compost is vital as they vary widely.

You can't tell a good compost by looking at it, and big-name brands are not always a sure bet. We test compost every year to find the best ones available for pots and containers.

Last summer, we grew 12 pots of Osteospermum 'Orange Symphony' and Potato 'Sarpo Axona'. We planted them in May and grew them on outside until early October. The plants were judged by an independent assessor, an expert in growing media, in July, August and October, for health, rate of growth, leaf colour and how well they flowered.

See how all the composts scored by looking at the full results table and see which were Don't Buy composts for containers.

