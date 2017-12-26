Best Buy composts for raising young plants

Best composts for raising young plants

Young plants, such as seedlings and plug plants, need a compost with enough fertiliser to let them grow well, but not so much that it burns their roots. It also needs to retain enough water, while not drowning young plants in soggy compost.

We grew tomato 'Red Alert' seedlings from the two true-leaf stage, and pelargonium 'Palladium Red', bought as plug plants from a specialist nursery. After six weeks, we judged both the young plants on how vigorous they were, which includes looking at size, leaf colour, and whether the plants are stocky and strong or long and straggly. We also noted how well the pelargoniums were flowering.

Half our plants were given a liquid feed, from three weeks after planting, and half were just watered.

See how all the composts scored by looking at the full results table.

Which? members can log in to view our recommendations below. Not a member? Trial Which? for £1 and get full access to these results and all our reviews.