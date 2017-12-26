Best Buy composts for raising young plants
By Adele Dyer
Seedlings and small plug plants need a compost that's low in nutrients to start with, but it should be able to keep the plants well fed as they grow.
Our Best Buy composts for young plants consistently gave seedlings and plug plants the right conditions to put on impressive growth.
Best composts for raising young plants
Young plants, such as seedlings and plug plants, need a compost with enough fertiliser to let them grow well, but not so much that it burns their roots. It also needs to retain enough water, while not drowning young plants in soggy compost.
We grew tomato 'Red Alert' seedlings from the two true-leaf stage, and pelargonium 'Palladium Red', bought as plug plants from a specialist nursery. After six weeks, we judged both the young plants on how vigorous they were, which includes looking at size, leaf colour, and whether the plants are stocky and strong or long and straggly. We also noted how well the pelargoniums were flowering.
Half our plants were given a liquid feed, from three weeks after planting, and half were just watered.
|Compost
|Our verdict
|Young tomato plants
|Young pelargonium plants
|Score
|95%
|
Best compost for seeds and young plants
Peat content: 80%
This peat-based compost has done very well in our tests for the past three years. It's mixed with 20% wood fibre.
The young plants were particularly good, and those we didn't liquid feed grew strongly to the end of the test.
A 100g bag of controlled-release fertiliser is included, which we mixed into the compost for the young-plants test, but not the seed test.
It's only available online and delivery costs £4.95.
|93%
|
Impressive, but expensive
Peat content: 73%
This new potting mix is formulated for hydroponic growing, but we found it worked well in conventionally watered pots. It's made from a mix of peat and organic additives.
Despite saying it only contains enough nutrients for 30 days, the tomatoes and pelargoniums that we didn't liquid feed grew almost as large as those we did and were the largest of the unfed plants. They were still looking green and healthy after eight weeks without extra feeding.
|89%
|
Great without liquid feeding
Peat content: 50%
This compost has been a top-scorer for raising young plants for four years. It's a mix of peat, wood fibre and bark with added controlled-release fertiliser, so it isn't suitable for sowing seeds.
The tomatoes and pelargoniums were among the largest in the test. Unusually, the plants we didn't liquid-feed were larger than those we did. We think this is because they were overfed with the liquid feed.
|87%
|
Consistently good plants
Peat content: 58%
This compost was a Best Buy for sowing seeds last year and among the top scoring composts for raising young plants both then and now. It's a blend of 58% peat and green-waste compost.
The tomatoes that we didn't feed were slightly smaller than those we did, but there was a less noticeable difference compared to other brands. There was almost no difference between the fed and unfed pelargoniums.
