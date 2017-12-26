Best Buy composts for sowing seeds

Best composts for sowing seeds

A great compost for sowing seeds should have a fine texture that will surround the seeds with everything they need for strong, healthy growth.

This year we sowed seeds of cabbage 'Caraflex' and antirrhinum 'Apricot Bicolour', with 25 seeds of each in quarter-size trays. We grew 12 trays of cabbage and 12 of antirrhinums for each of the composts we tested. When the majority of seedlings are at the first two true-leaf stage, we count the number of seeds that have germinated and rate the seedlings for size and vigour.

See how all the composts scored by looking at the full results table and see which were Don't Buy composts for sowing seeds.

