Best Buy composts for sowing seeds
By Adele Dyer
Seeds are self-contained packages that have everything inside them to germinate and start to grow. They just need fine, well-drained compost.
There's a huge difference between the cabbage seedlings grown in a Best Buy compost and those grown in a Don't Buy compost.
Best composts for sowing seeds
A great compost for sowing seeds should have a fine texture that will surround the seeds with everything they need for strong, healthy growth.
This year we sowed seeds of cabbage 'Caraflex' and antirrhinum 'Apricot Bicolour', with 25 seeds of each in quarter-size trays. We grew 12 trays of cabbage and 12 of antirrhinums for each of the composts we tested. When the majority of seedlings are at the first two true-leaf stage, we count the number of seeds that have germinated and rate the seedlings for size and vigour.
See how all the composts scored by looking at the full results table and see which were Don't Buy composts for sowing seeds.
Best peat-free compost for sowing seeds
Peat content: 0%
This peat-free compost has frequently been a Best Buy compost and is the least variable of the peat-free composts we regularly test. It's made from composted bark and wood fibre.
More antirrhinum seeds germinated in this compost than any other, and the seedlings thrived. The cabbage seedlings were equally healthy and robust. It also grew good tomatoes and pelargoniums in our young-plants trial.
|87%
|
As good as professional peat compost
Peat content: 80%
This compost has been a Best Buy before but quality has been variable for the past few years. We didn't see that this year, so it has regained its Best Buy status.
It's composed of 80% peat and 20% composted bark and wood.
The results for this compost were almost as good as the professional peat we included in our tests as a benchmark against which to rate our composts. The cabbage seedlings were top of health and vigour, and the antirrhinum seeds were also strong growers.
|84%
|
Great all-round compost
Peat content: 70%
This peat-based compost has done very well in our tests for the past three years. It's mixed with 20% wood fibre.
More strong and healthy seedlings grew in this compost than in any other.
A 100g bag of controlled-release fertiliser is included, which we didn't mix in for the seeds test. It's only available online; delivery costs £4.95.
|84%
|
Impressive antirrhinum seedlings
Peat content: 70%
Price: £6.50 for 50L
Price per litre: 13p
This is the first time we have trialled this peat-based compost. It contains small amounts of additives said to improve both water and nutrient retention.
Both the cabbage and antirrhinum seeds germinated very well. The antirrhinum seedlings were particularly impressive, as all pots received the highest quality score.
|83%
|
Great peat-free alternative
Peat content: 0%
This compost is made from dry coir. You add water and it will expand to make 15L of compost.
Coir can be tricky to use for seeds and young plants. Whether plants thrive depends entirely on the base fertiliser included in the compost. This product managed to sustain the cabbage and antirrhinum seeds well, keeping them healthy and growing strongly. This compost also scored well in the young-plants test.
