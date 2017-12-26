How we test compost

We’ve been testing compost for over 30 years and we’re still astounded by the variable quality of the bags for sale.

Best composts for raising young plants: 2018 trials

In March 2017, we picked 25 composts to test for raising young plants and 24 to test for sowing seeds. We also grew our seeds in a peat compost made for professional growers to see how our garden centre composts compare.

Most of the composts were suitable for both sowing seed and raising young plants and so were included in both tests, as we know many people prefer to buy just one bag for both uses. A few were specialist composts for either seeds or young plants.

Secret shoppers

We send secret shoppers to buy our composts, so we can be sure we're getting the same compost as you. Our shoppers live in four different parts of the UK, so we're able to see whether there is any variation between composts sold in these areas. We bought the composts for garden centres, DIY stores and, this year, several supermarkets and discount retailers.

Our compost trial site

We carry out our tests at a well-respected horticultural institute, which runs trials for scientists and horticultural industry bodies. The experts there have the knowledge and expertise to ensure our trials are conducted using the best growing techniques, so we know that any differences in performance are down to the compost itself. Our independent assessor is an expert in compost and plant health.

Best composts for sowing seeds

Each one of our composts was assessed on whether it had fine or large particles, and any visible pest problems, such as fungus gnats (sciarid fly). We also made a note of any were that were wet, compacted, or contained rubbish such as plastic.

We then grew cabbage 'Caraflex' and Antirrhinum 'Apricot Bicolor' seeds in quarter-size trays. We sowed 12 trays of cabbage and 12 trays of antirrhinum (25 seeds per tray) in each compost. We buy four batches of each compost, so filled three trays per batch. Our tests were run in a temperature- and humidity-controlled greenhouse.

Cabbage has large seeds that should be quick to germinate and grow strongly. If any failed to do this, it indicated a problem with the compost. Antirrhinums have very small seeds that are slow to germinate. They need even moisture, so the compost can't dry out too much. Once germinated, they need plenty of nitrogen to get going.

We counted the number of seedlings that germinated and rated them for size and vigour.

Best composts for raising young plants

We tested composts for growing-on seedlings and young plants in a temperature- and humidity-controlled greenhouse. We planted tomato 'Red Alert' seedlings and plug plants of Pelargonium 'Pallandium Red'. We grew 24 tomatoes and 24 pelargoniums in 11cm pots of each compost, with six pots per batch.

We grew them for eight weeks and assessed them once a fortnight for height, vigour, flowering or fruiting and leaf colour. We gave half our plants a liquid feed at every watering and half we just watered to see if the compost contained enough feed for the plants without having to liquid-feed.

We chose tomato as it's fast growing, so it's important that the compost has enough fertiliser to keep it developing rapidly. Pelargoniums are less fussy and should grow strongly, but their leaves will show any nutrient problems as they change become very pale or develop an unnaturally dark green or a red colour when they are starved of nutrients.

Best composts for plants in pots: 2017 trials

In our compost for pots test, we look for ones that will grow strong, healthy bedding plants that will flower from early on in the season, and a bumper crop of large, smooth-skinned, unblemished potatoes.

We grew 12 pots of osteospermum 'Orange Symphony' and 12 pots of potato 'Sarpo Axona'. We mixed in a Best Buy controlled-release fertiliser, unless the compost bag stated that it contained enough feed to last for more than the four months that our trial lasted. In these cases, we assessed how well the plants were growing in July and started to liquid feed those that needed a boost, as suggested on the packaging.

The osteospermum were assessed for flowering impact and vigour, which means leaf colour, the size and bushiness of the plant and general health. We carried out these assessments three times through the summer in July, August and October. The potatoes were harvested at the beginning of October, when they were weighed and assessed for size and quality.



Our scores are based on how well both trial plants did, weighting the results of both trials equally.

The 2018 test results of our container composts trial will be published in the April issue of Which? Gardening and online, at the same time, at the end of March, so look out for these before you buy your compost for pots.

