Should I buy peat-free compost?

Peat-free compost ingredients

Green compost

This is usually made from the green waste collected by local authorities from door-to-door collections or from municipal waste sites. This material is variable. In summer, green waste is largely made up of grass cuttings, and in winter it's mainly woody material. New standards have been introduced to try to ensure a more stable mix of these two extremes and to eliminate contamination with glass, stone and metal.

Green compost often suffers from high levels of chlorides, which can prevent plants from taking up the nitrogen needed for leafy green growth. It also often contains large amounts of potassium, which can cause calcium and magnesium deficiencies in the plant. As a result, fertilisers need to be carefully balanced to avoid problems.

Some manufacturers have now decided not to use any composted green waste in their composts, but are using wood fibre instead (see below). Other producers have altered where they source the materials for their green waste compost from. They are focusing instead on farming, brewing and carefully vetted landscapers to ensure a steady flow of less variable ingredients.

Coir

Coir is now widely used in commercial horticulture as a peat alternative. It's a fibrous material made from coconut husks and is milled to make a peat-like material for horticultural use, and how well the coir is treated and milled has a direct effect on the quality of the coir. Most of the coir production is in coastal areas of India and Sri Lanka.

It's widely described as being environmentally friendly as it's a naturally occurring product that would go to waste if it weren't used in composts. However, there are several issues, including the carbon cost of shipping it around the world and the amount of water needed to rinse salts from the coir, as it's produced in areas where clean water is scarce. There are also concerns over working conditions and pay for workers.

Wood fibre

Wood fibre is generally made one of two ways. Some companies use a wetting and drying technique to convert wood chips into a light, fluffy material. The result is a little akin to putting a woolly jumper in a tumble drier: the fibres expand and split apart, making them better at holding air and allowing water to drain freely. Others use the shavings taken from lumber yards as timber is sawn into planks.

It's often added to composts and typically makes up no more than 20-30% of the total volume, as too much wood fibre can lock up nitrogen, leaving plants starved of this vital nutrient.

Composted bark

Composted bark is typically made from the bark of conifers felled for timber. It's mostly sourced in the UK and is a by-product that wouldn't be used otherwise. It's milled to small pieces and often mixed with wood fibre and coir to grow plants.