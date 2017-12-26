Choosing a conservatory company

Find out what conservatory owners really think of local builders and conservatory companies versus national firms, and how much they spent.

One of the biggest decisions you'll face is whether to get your conservatory from a big national brand or a local firm or builder. Our research helps you make the decision based on conservatory owners' experiences.

We've spoken to hundreds of conservatory owners to see what their experiences were with local and national firms, and whether they would recommend them to a friend.

National vs local conservatory firms

You can buy off-the-shelf and install your conservatory yourself, or you can buy your conservatory from one firm and get it installed by another. Alternatively, you can go to a major national brand such as Anglian Windows, Everest, Sehbac or Ultraframe for the whole package.

Some people like the bigger brands because of their consistency and experience. Others prefer local firms for their more individual service.

If you go local, you’ll also have to decide whether to pick an independent conservatory firm or a local builder, who is likely to have a wider range of skills than simply building conservatories. This may be good if your build is more complex or larger than average.

When we asked Which? members* about their conservatory, only one in 10 people said they bought it from a national brand, mainly from Anglian Windows.

Meanwhile, the majority of people - 70% - bought their conservatory locally, with most opting for a local conservatory company as opposed to a builder.

The table below shows how satisfied people were with their choice of different types of firms and how likely they would be to recommend them to family or friends.

We also asked about the average cost of a conservatory and found that it varied by as much as £5,000 depending on what type of company people went with.

*(In June and July 2015 we surveyed 893 Which? members about their experiences of buying a conservatory in the last five years and experiences with cost in the past two years.)