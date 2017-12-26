How we test cordless vacuums

Will it be quiet and easy to use?

Because a vacuum cleaner is no good if it's a pain to use, empty and manoeuvre, we put each model through a range of ease of use tests assessed by an independent panel. We get them to rate how smooth and easy it is to vacuum on Wilton carpet, hard floors, stairs, upholstery and uneven surfaces, making a note of how heavy it feels, whether it's uncomfortable to hold and how easy it is to push and turn.

We also ask them to assess how easy it is to take each vacuum out to clean a car and also how easy it is to vacuum in difficult to reach places above shoulder height.

If that wasn't enough, we also get them to assess how easy each is to assemble and dismantle for storing, what the grip of the handle feels like, how easy it is to empty the canister, change any attachments, and read the instructions, as well as what it's like using all the switches.

Finally, we measure in decibels how loud each vacuum is - the worst get up to 88 decibels, which is the same as the noise from a busy road.