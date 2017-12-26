How to get rid of penetrating damp

Fixing penetrating damp can be easy and cheap to do yourself. But, before you can treat it or decide whether to get a professional in, You'll need to identify the issue first.

Take a look at the gallery and read on below for a run down on what might be causing penetrating damp and how to fix it.

Another cause of penetrating damp can be leaking walls, so use a specialist builder to repair any issues

Check window frames and doors for any gaps and get these fixed too - they can lead to penetrating damp

Penetrating damp can be caused by leaking water from your gutters and downpipes, so examine them for cracks and get any fixed Previous

Next



Previous

Next

Check gutters, roof, window frames and pipes for leaks

You'll need to work out what might be saturating your walls or ceiling with water, so cracks and defects are likely to be the culprit. Where the damp patch is will give you an indication of where to look first. For example, if it's at the height of your guttering, start by examining your gutters and downpipes for leaks or cracks.

Other places to check include: