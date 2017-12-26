Rising damp treatments

Rising damp is one of the trickiest types of damp to deal with and you'll probably need to get help from a professional.

As rising damp is less straight forward to deal with, it can be more costly. To get an idea of what the true costs are of dealing with rising and penetrating damp, see our guide to damp costs. It includes costs for different types of houses and room sizes, as well as a range of solutions.

Check your damp-proof course

To deal with rising damp, it's first worth checking whether you have a damp-proof course and damp-proof membrane, which stop water from the ground soaking into lower walls or floors (see image below).

Houses built before 1875 probably won't have one as this was when regulations came into force making them compulsory. You may be able to see whether you have a damp-proof course by looking for a thin strip in your wall near the bottom. You'll need to get an expert to confirm this and to try to ascertain whether you have a damp-proof membrane.

If you do have a damp-proofing course or membrane but are still experiencing damp, then they may have become damaged or worn over time. If these aren't working effectively, you may need new ones or have them repaired.