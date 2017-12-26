How to buy the best dash cam

A top dashboard camera produces high-quality footage to prove what happened after a crash, have a raft of useful features, and are easy to use.

Having one installed could help prove what happened or protect you from false claims in the case of a crash. Some insurers even offer substantial money off your insurance premium if you have a dash cam fitted, too. To find out more take a look at our guide to dash cam insurance savings.

If you want to find out more then take a look at the video above. Alternatively, to help you pick the perfect dash cam for you, you can use our online tool below. Simply click start, and then explore the features on offer by clicking on the information spots. If you're on a mobile device, you'll need to scroll down to the 'features' tab at the bottom of your screen to explore.

Once you've decided which features you want, find a great device that's right for your needs and budget with our Best Buy dash cams.