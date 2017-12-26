How we test dash cams

We test dozens of dash cams a year at regular intervals to ensure that we have the whole of the market covered, from RAC to Nextbase to Garmin. We only recommend dash cams that are simple to install, provide clear and detailed footage, and are easy to use on a day-to-day basis.

Our experts put every dash cam through its paces in our laboratory and out on the road. For each dash cam we drive a set route that includes minor and major roads, as well as a variety of junctions, roundabouts and traffic hazards.

We use a range of criteria to ensure that each of our full dash cam reviews answers your key questions about a dash cam, including:

Is it easy to install the device in the car?

How good is the footage during the day and at night?

What features does the dash cam have?

How easy is it to view the footage you capture?

Should I buy it?

