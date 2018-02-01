Should you buy a front and rear dash cam?

The vast majority of dash cams on the market are a single device, designed to sit over or behind your rear-view mirror to film the road ahead. However, there are some that come packaged as a duo - two cameras, one to face forwards and the other to film behind you.

These dash cams are usually expensive, given that there are technically two of them, but our testing has uncovered that front and rear-facing dash cams are not necessarily always your best bet for staying safe on the road. The table below features all the twin dash cam models we've tested so you can see for yourself which ones impress and which disappoint.

