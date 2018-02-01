Should you buy a front and rear dash cam?
By Callum Tennent
It can be tempting to buy a dash cam that is both front and rear-facing. However, a twin dash cam may not be as good a deal as it sounds.
The vast majority of dash cams on the market are a single device, designed to sit over or behind your rear-view mirror to film the road ahead. However, there are some that come packaged as a duo - two cameras, one to face forwards and the other to film behind you.
These dash cams are usually expensive, given that there are technically two of them, but our testing has uncovered that front and rear-facing dash cams are not necessarily always your best bet for staying safe on the road. The table below features all the twin dash cam models we've tested so you can see for yourself which ones impress and which disappoint.
Front and rear dash cams
Nextbase Duo HD TwinCam
- Video quality:
- Ease of use:
The Nextbase Duo HD TwinCam is the sequel to the 2015 model of the same name. It shares the intriguing dual-lens design - one that faces forwards and the other backwards, both in the same unit. It's undeniably useful, but does it have the video quality to rival its more traditional rivals? We put it through our rigorous dash cam tests to find out.
Snooper DVR-5HD
- Video quality:
- Ease of use:
Those who want the security of surveying both the road ahead and those behind them don't have much to choose from, which is why the Snooper DVR-5HD is sure to be of interest, despite being from a fairly unknown brand. Its two cameras both film in at least 1080p Full HD, with the front-facing unit also housing a sizeable three-inch display. Is it worth the extra money? Our dash cam test lab put it through its paces.
Nextbase iN-CAR CAM Duo TwinCam
- Video quality:
- Ease of use:
As the name suggests, the Nextbase iN-CAR CAM Duo TwinCam features two swivelling dash cams for capturing footage in front of and behind your car. It also has useful features such as GPS and G-force sensors. It was the first front and rear-facing dash cam we ever tested but how did it fare? And, more importantly, is it still up to the job in 2018? Log in to find out.
Blackvue DR430-2CH
- Video quality:
- Ease of use:
The Blackvue DR430-2CH is one of the few dash cams we've tested that has a separate unit for both forward and rear-facing recording - an undeniably useful feature. But how does the video quality hold up, and is two-directional footage worth paying over the odds for? We sent this dash cam to our test lab to find out.
Pricing, recommendations and test scores correct at January 2018.
The pros and cons of front and rear dash cams
Before you go ahead and make your buying decision, ask yourself whether a front and rear dash cam is the best choice for you. Here are the key factors to consider:
Pros
- Comprehensive coverage of the road behind you. It's the main draw of a twin dash cam, but it bears repeating. If your vehicle is rear-ended you'll rarely need to prove it wasn't your fault, but it can never hurt to have footage backing you up.
- Greater coverage of the area around your parked vehicle. Dash cams aren't just useful for when you're driving - they help capture instances while parked, too. If someone crashes into or vandalises your vehicle while parked, a twin dash cam set-up is more likely to get a shot of the culprit.
Cons
- Front and rear-facing dash cams are expensive. There's no denying it - dual dash cams will cost you money, and lots of it. It's not uncommon for models to cost £200 or even more, all because you're essentially buying two dash cams. You may be better off spending half that on a single Best Buy camera.
- A front and rear dash cam is only as strong as its weakest lens. It's not uncommon for manufacturers to make the rear-facing unit record in lower resolution than the front-facing one. The quality of recorded footage is paramount, and you should never compromise on quality just for the sake of recording more of the road. If the footage captured by a rear lens is too blurry or pixellated to be legible it may as well not exist at all.