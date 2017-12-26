How to Buy the Best Dehumidifier

What size dehumidifier should you choose?

Dehumidifier capacities typically range from 0.5 litres to 20 litres - this refers to how much water they can hold. The best-sized dehumidifier for your needs depends on the space of the size you want to use it in. For instance, a small capacity one might be a better option for you if you want to use it for a specific small room or space, such as a caravan. But if you’re looking for a dehumidifier to help dry out your whole home, a larger model should do the trick.

We've found that water extraction claims are often based on conditions you'll unlikely experience in your British home. Many refrigerant dehumidifiers base claims on how much water is removed over 24 hours at 30ºC and 80% relative humidity - these conditions better represent a tropical rainforest than your home. Plus desiccant dehumidifiers often base claims on 20ºC and 60% relative humidity conditions - making it more confusing to make the best choice.

We test all dehumidifiers in more realistic conditions to help you pick the right one. We measure how much water each dehumidifier pulls from the air at 21ºC and 10ºC, both with 59% relative humidity. Our reviews of over 30 dehumidifiers should help you make the most informed choice.

We test dehumidifiers in realistic conditions

If you’ve looked at a few dehumidifiers already, you may have noticed a difference between the dehumidifier’s capacity and its water tank capacity. A dehumidifier’s capacity is the amount of water each model claims to be able to pull from the air over a day, whereas the water tank capacity is how much water the dehumidifier can hold at one time.

The amount of water a dehumidifier claims to extract per day is often far greater than the water tank, which means you might need to regularly empty the water tank if you’re using your dehumidifier a lot. However, a typical dehumidifier will allow you to attach a hose so that water pulled from the air will drain continuously – useful if you can feed the hose through a low-level drain outlet.