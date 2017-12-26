Which? Best Buy dishwasher tablets

When you look at the array of dishwasher tablets on the supermarket shelves, you have no way of telling which will get your crockery clean and shiny. You also can't tell which clean so poorly they leave behind watermarks and food stains - which would leave you having to give your dishes a second wash by hand.

Here's where we come in. Not only will we save you on elbow grease, but we’ve found brilliant stain-busters that are also great value – costing a third of the price of the most expensive dishwasher tablets. So you can also use our test results to save money on your weekly shop.

At Which? we test a range of all-in-one dishwasher tablets from big brands, including Fairy and Finish, and supermarket own-brands.

We score each dishwasher tablet for how well it removes common food and drink, such as tea and pasta. The best remove even the most stubborn stains.

We reveal the detergents that leave glasses streaky and smeared, or remove food and drink so poorly you'll have to redo your dishes by hand.

You can use our cost-per-wash figures to find the best dishwasher tablets for your budget, as well as your dishes.

The Best Buy results on this page are currently locked. If you're a Which? member, log in now to reveal our Best Buy dishwasher tablets. Not yet a member? Sign up today for a £1 Which? trial to unlock our dishwasher tablet recommendations on this page and to get access to all our online reviews.