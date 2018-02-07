Top five best cheap dishwashers for 2018

What features and programs do I need?

While a lot of cheap dishwashers will have less features and programs than pricier models, that doesn’t mean you will necessarily be missing out completely. Decide which of the features below are the most important to you before browsing our reviews. The right features will help a dishwasher fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, without feeling like a waste of money.

Adjustable upper racks Height adjustable upper racks will give your dishwasher more versatility, letting you fit in large plates or platters and long stemmed wine glasses. Most full size dishwashers will let lower or raise the height.

Delay start More than 80% of the dishwashers we’ve tested come with a delay start option, so you should be able to pick a model with this regardless of your budget. It allows you to set the dishwasher hours before you want the wash program to start.

Child-safety lock This is a reasonably common, but important, feature that prevents unwanted changes being made to settings while the dishwasher is in use. A good option for those with children or grandchildren in the house.

Anti-flood protection This prevents flooding if something should go wrong. 'Float switches' detect water in the base of the machine and stop it from filling further, while an 'aqua stop' prevents flooding if the hose that fills the dishwasher spills or leaks.

Sensor wash or fuzzy logic This measures how dirty the dishes in the machine are, and adjusts the temperature and length of the wash accordingly. It’s more common on expensive models, but some cheaper models will come with an option for this program.

Built-in wi-fi This is a relatively new feature, and lets you control your dishwasher via an app or link it in with other appliances in your house. It’s a feature mostly found on more expensive machines at the moment, but it would be worth keeping an eye out for machines in the sale if this sounds like a must-have feature for you.