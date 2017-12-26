Best and worst drill brands

Whether you need an electric drill or cordless drill, discover the top drill brands based on the views of hundreds of owners.

You don't have to be a very experienced DIY enthusiast to need - or want - an electric or cordless drill. But how do you know which is the best brand to buy?

To guide you to the top drill brands, we have compared 11 of the biggest brands by asking more than 2,500 owners to rate their drill on factors including reliability, value for money and overall satisfaction.

Our results cover electric corded and cordless drills made by AEG, Black & Decker, Bosch, DeWalt, Erbauer, Hitachi, JCB, Mac Allister, Makita, Ryobi, and Wickes. And we uncovered big differences between the brands - with customer scores ranging from 62% to an impressive 91%.

Electric drill brands rated Brand Customer score Build quality Fit for purpose or suits my needs How well it works Reliability Value for money Weight Customer comments 91% 90% 89% 85% 85% 76% 75% 71% - - 70% 69% 62%

How we rated drill brands

In March 2013, we asked 2,587 Which? members a series of questions to find out how they rated their electric or cordless drill - the results are shown in the table above.

