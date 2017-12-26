Camera sensor sizes explained

Why is image-sensor size so important?

Image sensors come in a range of sizes, and the specific size can affect the image quality of photos. Looking at the different sizes available, some people incorrectly assume that if you’re using a camera with a smaller sensor, the subject or scene you’re trying to capture is reduced.

For example, if you’re taking a landscape photo of Tower Bridge, the assumption is that you’ll include more of the bridge in the shot if you’re using a full-frame camera than a camera with a smaller sensor. But this is not the case. The size is relative only to the amount of light the camera captures.

Of all the camera types, DSLRs have the largest sensor size and, typically, better image quality. While a compact or bridge camera may have a similar megapixel (Mp) rating, the sensor is smaller, and it can’t let in the same amount of light.

If you place a mug and a bucket out in the rain, the bucket would catch more water, and an image sensor works on the same principle. The bigger the sensor, the more light it lets in.