Adobe Photoshop has been the industry standard for editing images for a quarter of a century. Now, ‘photoshop’ has become a verb – for example, photoshopping or photoshop contest.

Unfortunately, Photoshop is pricey, and not everyone can afford the upfront cost. But, as part of an annual plan with monthly payments, you can purchase Photoshop as a single app for around £20 a month. And if you’re looking for more photo-management tools, Adobe’s Photography bundle (Lightroom and Photoshop) is available for around £10 a month.

While that doesn’t sound like a lot of money, it’s more expensive than most people can afford, especially if all you need to do is some basic editing stuff. If you’re not into advanced image editing, there’s plenty of free software available that can perform just like Photoshop. From GIMP to Pixlr, here are our top free Photoshop alternatives for Windows, Mac OS and Linux.

