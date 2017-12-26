Best Buy electric heaters

Don't get stuck with an electric heater that wheezes away noisily in the corner and takes an age to make any noticeable difference to the temperature of your room. Use the results of our tough electric heater tests to pick the best electric heater for your home.

Our Best Buy recommended electric heaters are all easy to use, heat quickly and are adept at keeping a room's temperature stable - even if a door is left open. To hit our Best Buy benchmark, an electric heater must also achieve the power output it promises. This is because our tests have discovered that not all electric heaters are as powerful as they claim on the box.

We measure how hot the floor and air temperature is in front of the heater. You can use our test results to ensure the electric heater you buy heats the room - and not the floor.

Our test lab simulates mild, cold and very cold weather to identify the heaters that can best cope at different temperatures.

To uncover the models that won't leave you shivering while they warm up, we time how long each heater takes to heat a room.

How we uncover the best electric heaters

As well as investigating just how well an electric heater raises the temperature of a room, we also take into account how easy it is to use and how stable it can keep a set temperature. If you get a Which? Best Buy electric heater, you can be sure it will be great at bringing a room up to temperature and keeping it there.

You'll want a heater that won't keep you waiting as it heats up a room. We time how long each electric heater to raise the temperature of a room by ten degrees. The worst can take twice as long as a Best Buy. Stability: The best electric heaters will have a thermostat that can accurately maintain a room at a set temperature. We set each heater the task of maintaining a rooms temperature at a steady 20 degrees while we pump varying rates of cold air in.

The best electric heaters will have a thermostat that can accurately maintain a room at a set temperature. We set each heater the task of maintaining a rooms temperature at a steady 20 degrees while we pump varying rates of cold air in. Energy efficiency: The most powerful heaters aren't always the best. We give each heater an energy rating based on how much electricity it uses to heat a room by ten degrees.

Electric heater reviews you can trust

We test electric heaters from the biggest brands on the market – including Dyson, Dimplex, Argos and DeLonghi - in the Which? lab. We've discovered that sometimes even the best-known brands don't always come up with the goods.

Which? is independent – we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.

