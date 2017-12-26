Pick the best red wine to curl up with in winter from our expert taste test of affordable supermarket red wines.

Our expert panel tasted 11 red wines from big supermarkets, including Aldi, Lidl, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose, all costing between £5.79 and £9.

The list of red wines taste tested was quite varied, from lighter, more floral options to hearty, robust reds. There were bottles which split our panel, with some liking the spice, sweet oak and smokiness of the bolder reds and others preferring a fruitier wine with less tannin. Whatever your tastes and budget, we’ve found a red wine for you.

Our Best Buy winter red wine is Tesco Finest GSM 2015 (£8, 77%) but we found two other supermarket wines worth a mention, plus a great value offering from Aldi.

Only logged in Which? members can view the results and tasting notes in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, you’ll see an alphabetically ordered list of all the red wines we tested.

Sign up for a trial to get instant access and find out what our experts thought of your favourite supermarket red.

Winter red wines Retailer Name Price Tasting notes Score Aldi Aldi Exquisite Collection Malbec 2016 £6.29 Asda Asda Extra Special Marques Del Norte Rioja Reserva 2013 £6.98 Co-op Co-op Fairtrade Irresistible Malbec 2015 £7.49 Iceland Iceland El Macho Reserva £5.79 Lidl Lidl Rioja Reserva DOC 2013 £5.79 M&S M&S Vinalta Malbec 2016 £8.50 Morrisons Morrisons The Best Red Burgundy £8 Sainsbury's Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference Azana South African red blend £9 Spar Spar Garnacha 2016 £6 Tesco Tesco Finest GSM 2015 £8 Waitrose Waitrose Corbello Nero d’Avola/Nerello Mas 2016 £7.99 Table notes: Prices correct at time of publication in November 2017

How we test wine

We asked supermarkets to nominate an own-label or exclusive red wine costing £9 or less, suitable for drinking in winter, that they felt was good value.

Each wine was disguised before being tasted blind and then rated by our panel of experts. Each expert tasted the drinks in a different order, before discussing their ratings and agreeing on the one Best Buy red wine.

This year our wine experts were: Sarah Abbott, Master of Wine, Swirl and Savour wine events founder, International Wine Challenge co-chair; Oz Clarke, award-winning wine writer, speaker and broadcaster; Helen McGinn, wine taster, author and international wine judge; Kathryn McWhirter, wine taster and wine author and translator; and Charles Metcalfe, author, wine and food speaker and co-chair of the International Wine Challenge.

Serving tips from our experts

We’ve got three top tips for serving your red wine, straight from our expert panel. As this is member exclusive content, you’ll need to log in now or sign up for a £1 trial to unlock their advice.