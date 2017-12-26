Best Buy food processors
Learn which food processors and mini choppers have done so well in our tests they've earned our Best Buy recommendation.
A good food processor could get you a step closer to achieving your culinary ambitions - chopping, slicing, blending and puréeing with ease. But of the confusing array of options on the market, we've seen plenty come through our doors that do a patchy, uneven job of slicing, and are a messy nightmare to clean.
Fortunately, Which? is here to help. We test a wide range of food processors, from cheap £20 models to premium processors costing hundreds of pounds, to find the best models for you.
- Our tests assess how well food is chopped, mixed, whisked, kneaded and grated, so you can be sure you won't end up redoing things by hand.
- We rate how noisy each food processor is - something you can't check in the shops - to alert you to the nuisance models.
- Choosing a Best Buy food processor helps you avoid a plate full of wonky veg, poorly blended purées or stodgy cakes.
How we uncover the best food processors
At Which? we put each food processor through as many as 55 tests to find out whether it's one that'll quickly take care of all of your cooking and baking tasks. Only the food processors that give fantastic results earn our coveted Best Buy recommendation.
- Chopping, grating and slicing We check whether each food processor can handle different types of food and whether the results are even.
- Blending You want a food processor that will blend soup and smoothies without leaving lumps - we rate how well each model blends food.
- Mixing We check whether each food processor can mix cake batter without leaving unmixed ingredients on the side of the bowl or underneath its attachments.
- Speed We check how long each food processor takes on each task so you don't end up with a model that takes longer to work than if you'd just done each task by hand.
- Ease of use We assess how easy it is to add and remove attachments to each food processor, as well as how easy each it to clean once processing is finished.
Food processor reviews you can trust
We've reviewed food processors from all of the big brands, including Bosch, Braun, Dualit, Kenwood, KitchenAid and Magimix. We also test affordable own-label models from Argos and major supermarkets so you can tell whether spending more really gets you a better machine.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
