How we test freezers

Which? refrigeration testing

We constantly improve our freezer tests to ensure only the very best models are Best Buys. This means that newer models have been tested and rated in a slightly different way to older models - but you can still use the overall test scores to compare one freezer to another.

The section below outlines the key changes we’ve made to recent tests. You can see when each freeze was tested under the ‘Technical specification’ tab in each review.

Latest freezer tests – from 2015

In 2015, we overhauled the way we investigate how easy freezers are to use. Our new convenience tests assess how easy the drawers are to use and access, how simple the thermostat is to adjust and how loud and accurate any temperature alarm is.

Freezer running costs

We take into account the amount of power a freezer uses to freeze fresh food – to give you a more accurate idea of how each model might impact on your energy bills. Because our energy calculations are now more accurate, running costs for models tested before and after 2015 shouldn’t be directly compared.

Freezers tested before 2015

Our convenience and cleaning tests were based on visual assessments and an inventory of features.

We also used different methods of calculating running costs, which means these figures can be used as a rough guide to what you’ll pay and shouldn’t be compared. However, running costs don't contribute to the total test score, so this change doesn't influence performance ratings.

