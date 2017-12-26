How can I tell if my fridge freezer is metal or plastic backed and if it’s flame-retardant or non-flame-retardant?

It can be very difficult to tell whether or not your fridge freezer, fridge or freezer has a flame-retardant back or not. Some plastic backs can look like metal but not be flame-retardant, while other plastic-backed models may have had flame retardant added to them that’s invisible to the naked eye.

One way to find out the back of your appliance is to check if your fridge freezer, fridge or freezer has been reviewed by Which?. If so, the material of the back panel and whether or not it’s flame retardant should be listed in the technical specifications section of our fridge freezer reviews.

If not, or if your model hasn’t been reviewed by us, we recommend contacting the manufacturer of your appliance.

However, as we have said above, if you own an appliance with a non-flame-retardant plastic back, the likelihood of a refrigerator fire is very low, and the material used in the backing allows an existing fire to spread - but it isn’t the cause of fire itself.

More fridge freezer safety tips

To minimise the risk of fire in your kitchen, the London Fire Brigade recommends taking the following precautionary steps:

Refer to your appliance manual to ensure recommended distances are kept between your refrigeration appliance and the wall and to ensure there are no other obstructions which can restrict airflow.

Make sure vents are not blocked and the area around yours appliances are kept clean to prevent the build-up of dust and grease.

Plug your refrigeration appliance directly into the wall rather than using an extension lead, and ensure the sockets are not overloaded with too many plugs.

If your white goods start making a strange noise, don't ignore it. If you suspect there might be a problem, always unplug it and contact the manufacturer or a qualified repair technician.

Don't be tempted to put that freezer in the hallway - if a fire does break out in your home, you need all escape routes to be clear.

Fit smoke alarms: white goods are often left switched on 24 hours a day, seven days a week; a smoke alarm will wake you up if a fire happens while you're sleeping. You should fit a minimum of one smoke alarm per floor and fit enough alarms to cover all areas where a fire could start, making sure they are tested regularly.

Fit a heat alarm in your kitchen - this will give you early warning of an increase in temperature caused by fire but won’t be set off by cooking fumes.

Register your appliance - by registering your appliance, you'll be informed if the manufacturers identify any issues with the product you have bought.

To find out more about how we approach product safety in general, read about our stance on product safety alerts and recalls.