Top five cheap metal-backed fridge freezers
By Ben Slater
Compare the top cheap fridge freezers with a metal back. We’ve rounded up the best for less budget, whether you want an American fridge freezer or a built-in model.
At Which? we aim to recommend the best products for you to buy. That includes fridge freezers. With this in mind we continually monitor and vary the assessments that underpin our reviews to take account of changing standards and areas of concern.
We’re no longer recommending you buy a fridge freezer with non-flame-retardant plastic backing.
We’ve taken this precautionary measure after evidence from London Fire Brigade indicated that the risk of a fire spreading is greater with non-flame retardant plastic-backed models.
Only fridge freezers with metal backing made of either sheet metal or aluminium laminate are currently being recommended. Flame-retardant plastic backing is also fine, but we’re yet to review any fridge freezers with this type of backing. See our fridge freezer reviews for more products we’re recommending.
Best reasonably-priced metal-backed fridge freezers
Buying a metal-backed fridge freezer doesn’t have to cost a fortune, as our pick of the top five metal-backed fridge freezers below shows.
- Chilling power:
- 4 out of 5
- Freezing power:
- 5 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Dimensions - HxWxD (cm):
- Usable fridge storage volume (litres):
- Usable freezer storage volume (litres):
If you can pick this metal-backed fridge freezer up for around £400 (as was the case at the time of writing) then you’re on to a winner. Sleek stainless-steel looks and a water dispenser on the outside are met with rapid and efficient chilling and freezing on the inside, helping to keep your food fresher for longer and your energy bills in check. The only downside is that it’s a bit of a chore to clean.
- Chilling power:
- 5 out of 5
- Freezing power:
- 3 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 4 out of 5
- Dimensions - HxWxD (cm):
- Usable fridge storage volume (litres):
- Usable freezer storage volume (litres):
It may not look cheap, but this spacious fridge freezer is very reasonably-priced when you consider that the average cost of the 44 American fridge freezers we’ve tested is more than £1,000. This one has a sheet metal back and didn’t do poorly in any of our tough chilling and freezing tests, so you can count on it being a good home for your food.
- Chilling power:
- 4 out of 5
- Freezing power:
- 3 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Dimensions - HxWxD (cm):
- Usable fridge storage volume (litres):
- Usable freezer storage volume (litres):
This metal-backed freestanding fridge freezer can usually be bought for less than £500. While that’s not the cheapest initial outlay, it’s worth thinking about the total cost over the appliance’s lifespan. Not only is this is one of the most economical fridge freezers for its size, but this brand of fridge freezer is also the most reliable around, according to our 2016 reliability survey. This fridge freezer is both good at its core tasks and also fuss-free, as you won’t need to fiddle with the thermostat and it’s easy to use and clean.
- Chilling power:
- 2 out of 5
- Freezing power:
- 5 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 3 out of 5
- Dimensions - HxWxD (cm):
- Usable fridge storage volume (litres):
- Usable freezer storage volume (litres):
This fridge fridge freezer may not be perfect, but it certainly has a lot of plus points. For a bargain price you get a frost-free freezer, a water dispenser and a decent all-round performer with a flame-retardant metal back. The fridge is a little sluggish to chill, but that might be a price worth paying. Not only is the freezer fantastic, but the whole appliance does a great job at keeping a steady temperature in changing room temperatures.
- Chilling power:
- 4 out of 5
- Freezing power:
- 5 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 2 out of 5
- Dimensions - HxWxD (cm):
- Usable fridge storage volume (litres):
- Usable freezer storage volume (litres):
Built-in fridge freezers cost more than good freestanding ones, with the average price of the 21 integrated models we’ve tested costing more than £630. That makes this a good option if you want a built-in without breaking the bank. It chills and freezes really quickly to help prolong the freshness of your food. It’s not perfect when it comes to temperature stability in cold room temperatures, and it’s not the most efficient for its size, but this is still well worth considering.
Which? calls for improvements to product safety
All cold appliances on the market have to meet the current British Standard before they can go on sale. But in the light of concerns about the backing of cold appliances, this British Standard is clearly deficient and inadequate. It is therefore vital that the cold appliances industry takes a number of immediate steps to ensure consumers' safety. Which? is calling on all manufacturers to:
- Stop producing cold appliances with non-flame retardant plastic backs
- Support the call to make the new standard stronger
- Ensure that all new cold appliances meet the proposed stronger standard immediately.
This issue provides further evidence that the UK’s current fragmented product safety system is broken and could be putting people’s lives at risk.
We are calling on the Government to urgently set up a new national body to take responsibility for ensuring manufacturers keep households safe and get dangerous products out of people’s homes quickly, before there is further tragedy or loss of life.
Find out more about how Which? is battling on product safety.