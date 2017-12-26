Top five cheap metal-backed fridge freezers

At Which? we aim to recommend the best products for you to buy. That includes fridge freezers. With this in mind we continually monitor and vary the assessments that underpin our reviews to take account of changing standards and areas of concern.

We’re no longer recommending you buy a fridge freezer with non-flame-retardant plastic backing.

We’ve taken this precautionary measure after evidence from London Fire Brigade indicated that the risk of a fire spreading is greater with non-flame retardant plastic-backed models.

Only fridge freezers with metal backing made of either sheet metal or aluminium laminate are currently being recommended. Flame-retardant plastic backing is also fine, but we’re yet to review any fridge freezers with this type of backing. See our fridge freezer reviews for more products we’re recommending.

Best reasonably-priced metal-backed fridge freezers

Buying a metal-backed fridge freezer doesn’t have to cost a fortune, as our pick of the top five metal-backed fridge freezers below shows.