Which? Don't Buy fridges

Don't Buy fridges

The best fridges cool rapidly and keep food safely chilled to keep your food fresher for longer, even in changing kitchen temperatures. And they do this without racking up your energy bill in the process. But some of the fridges we test are at the other end of the scale. These terrible fridges are so bad that we've labelled then Don't Buys to help make sure you don't end up with a dud in your kitchen.

We've uncovered fridges that can't complete our chilling tests in two whole days of testing. The best manage the job in a matter of hours.

Our temperature tests expose the dreadful fridges that just can't keep a steady temperature. These fridges will over- or under-cool your food when your kitchen heats up and cools down.

Some fridges are real energy-guzzlers. Because your fridge is switched on 24/7, they'll cost a fortune to run.

Fridges that we classify as Don't Buys can't be relied on to keep your food safely chilled. So, before you buy a new fridge, check whether it's not on our list of Don't Buys. Otherwise you could be wasting your money.

Best Buy fridges - see which top-scoring models stand out from the crowd and aced our tests.