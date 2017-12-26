Top three garden shredders

Why Which? garden shredder reviews are better

When clearing up garden prunings, you want a reliable and quick shredder that'll help you whizz through the job - not one that's constantly blocking up, struggling with certain materials or making a racket. We put garden shredders through their paces in our tough tests so you can choose one that'll make your gardening chores that bit easier.

Each shredder has material fed through it for 10 minutes. We rate how easy it is to put branches into the machine, then weigh the material produced to see how much it shredded. We put a variety of garden debris into each shredder to see how good it is with different types of material, including:

Straight, fresh branches, up to 20mm in diameter

Prunings from an overgrown conifer hedge

Spiny and woody branches with side-shoots growing at awkward angles

Soft, fibrous plants

Dead branches up to the maximum diameter specified for the shredder (typically 30-40mm).

We rate how fine the shreddings are and how much the machine blocked in the process, plus how easy it was to clear out when it did. The shredders are assessed for speed and efficiency, as well as noise and vibration, and how easy they are to move and store. We also look at overall ease of use as well as safety, so we get an idea of how user-friendly they are for experienced and novice shredder users alike.

To find the best shredder for your garden, go to our independent garden shredder reviews.