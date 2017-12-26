How to buy the best headphones
By Daniel Nissenbaum
Upgrading to a good-quality pair of headphones will make a real difference when listening to your music. Find out which headphones are best for you.
There are a huge variety of headphones available. Some are great for listening to music at home, whereas smaller, more portable models will let you listen in comfort while on the go.
Each set of headphones varies in the range of features it offers – from noise cancellation and wireless connectivity, to in-line remote controls and even weather resistance.
The best headphones sound great, are comfortable for long periods and should stand the test of time. Read on or watch our video above to find out the key factors to look out for.
Just want to see which headphones we recommend? Take a look at our Best Buy headphone reviews.
How much should you spend on a new pair of headphones?
You can pick up a new set of headphones for less than £10, but these rarely impress. In general, more expensive models are built from higher-quality materials, which have the potential to sound better and last longer. However, expensive components don't protect you from poor design - we've uncovered Don't Buy models that cost more than £200, and Best Buys that are less than £50.
To find the ideal budget pair for you, check out our round-up of the best headphones under £50.
What makes a good set of headphones?
Headphones come in a range of shapes and sizes and can cost anything from £5 to more than £300. Some of the most popular brands to consider include Beats, Bose, Sony and Sennheiser.
If you're looking to get the most out of your music they need to do the following:
- Sound great: the best headphones deliver full sound with the right balance of treble, mid-range, and bass frequencies. In-ear models can struggle when it comes to producing bass, but a good pair of over-ear headphones will deliver rich, deep sound. Over-ear headphones come in two types, open-back and closed-back. Open-back headphones offer a more natural sound than closed headphones but tend to leak more noise. Closed headphones can sound a bit muffled but are good at preventing sound leakage and blocking out unwanted noise.
- Be comfortable to wear: whether you intend to use headphones every day or just occasionally, comfort is paramount when choosing the best set. Some in-ear headphones are comfortable but, if you plan to use your headphones for long periods, on- and over-ear models typically offer the best comfort.
What type of headphones should you buy?
There are four main types of headphones: earbuds, in-ear, on-ear and over-ear. The type you opt for will depend on a number of factors, including how portable you want them to be and what type of sound you are looking for. There is also an element of personal preference.
- Earbuds: small and cheap, earbuds are often bundled with MP3 players and smartphones. They nestle inside the ear but don't fully seal it, so they’re susceptible to sound leakage and some people find them too loose fitting to be comfortable. They generally offer the worst audio experience out of the four types of headphones.
- In-ear headphones: these are probably the most common type and are sometimes supplied with portable music players. They're lightweight, portable and generally much cheaper than on- and over-ear sets. They fit snugly inside the ear canal to provide a tight seal so minimise sound leakage. However, sound quality is generally poorer than over-ear and on-ear designs, particularly at the bass end.
- On-ear headphones: smaller and lighter than over-ear models, these headphones sit on the ears and usually have foam or leatherette pads for extra comfort. Some are foldable, making them more portable than over-ear models. They're a bit of a compromise between the bulky but good-sounding over-ear models and the very portable but weak-sounding in-ear ones. Obviously there are exceptions to these rules - there are in-ear headphones that sound better than all but the best over-ear models.
- Over-ear headphones: these large headphones have cushioned pads that cover the entire ear. This makes them more comfortable to wear for long periods and they generally deliver good sound quality. The bulkiest models aren't portable at all and are more suited to home use. However, some models fold down into fairly compact carry cases, and could be used on your daily commute.
In addition to the four main types, there are specialised headphones for specific purposes, such as sports models that have additional features to help keep them in place during exercise.
To find the right pair for you, take a look at all our headphone reviews.
Should you buy wireless headphones?
Wireless headphones let you listen to music without being tethered to the audio source. This makes them perfect for situations such as listening to music in the gym where trailing cables can get in the way. The vast majority of wireless headphones use Bluetooth technology, but some use infrared beams transmitted from a base station.
Bluetooth: now a relatively common feature on tech devices, Bluetooth connections use a digital radio signal to transmit sound. The range is usually less than 10m but they don’t require line of sight, so you can move from room to room at home while listening to your music.
- Infrared: like a TV remote control, these headphones use an infrared (IR) beam to transmit sound from a base unit. With a range limited to about 7m and the need for a clear line of sight between the headphones and base unit, you can’t wander round the house using infrared headphones. However, they are great for watching TV or listening to music from your MP3 player or hi-fi while in the same room.
What are noise-cancelling headphones?
It’s tempting to drown out external noise such as traffic by cranking up the volume on your headphones, but this often annoys others and can even damage your hearing. The best solution is to invest in a pair of noise-cancelling headphones so you can enjoy your audio at much lower volumes.
Tiny microphones and battery-powered electronics built into the headphones produce anti-noise signals to cancel out external audio, such as the low drone of an engine. Some headphones use standard AAA batteries but these days most have a built-in battery that can be recharged using a USB connection.
These headphones don’t come cheap though – expect to pay around £50 for an entry-level model, to more than £300 for a top-end pair. Some do a great job at keeping unwanted sounds out, while others don't make much of a difference.
What's an in-line remote control?
Most mobile phones have a headphone port so you can listen to audio saved on your phone while on the go. You can also use streaming services, such as Spotify and TuneIn Radio, to access music over the internet using your phone.
In these instances it's best to buy a pair of headphones that will allow you to control your music without getting your phone out of your pocket constantly. Many models feature an in-line remote control, often found towards the top of the cable, that can be used to alter the volume, skip tracks and stop your music altogether. They usually also house a microphone, for hands-free voice calling.
Android and Apple mobile phone headphones are configured slightly differently to one another - most in-line remote models will come in both an Android and Apple version. Be sure your phone is compatible before making any purchase.
Which headphones are best for your ears?
Damage to your hearing is a real possibility when using headphones, and most music-playing devices now feature built-in warnings when you raise the volume over a certain level. These warnings may make some people think twice about listening too loud, but they are easily ignored.
You might be particularly worried about your children damaging their hearing. There are some headphones available that include built-in volume limiters so kids can't raise the volume to dangerous levels.
The best headphones for your hearing, whether you're an adult or a child, will be ones that block out as much external noise as possible so you don't have to turn your music up too loud to hear it. Look for noise-cancelling models if you can, but even some standard headphones with a good, tight fit will block out a lot of the noise around you.