How to buy the best headphones

There are a huge variety of headphones available. Some are great for listening to music at home, whereas smaller, more portable models will let you listen in comfort while on the go.

Each set of headphones varies in the range of features it offers – from noise cancellation and wireless connectivity, to in-line remote controls and even weather resistance.

The best headphones sound great, are comfortable for long periods and should stand the test of time. Read on or watch our video above to find out the key factors to look out for.

