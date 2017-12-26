Top five best noise-cancelling headphones

Looking for a top-quality pair of noise-cancelling headphones for your morning commute or a long-haul flight? We’ve rounded up the best models from our lab testing, along with our expert advice.

The table below contains the highest-scoring models with noise cancelling from our rigorous testing. Our experts rate how well each model blocks out background noise to their ears, and also take precise measurements with a special ‘ear microphone’.

All these models will sound great and cut out background noise, too. On the other hand, the worst models will distort your music and mean that quiet sections will be accompanied by an annoying background hiss. We’ve rounded-up some of the worst offenders at the bottom of the page, so be sure to avoid these.

