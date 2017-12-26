Gas on glass hob pros and cons
By Jane Darling
A gas on glass hob is easy to control and easy to clean. Read the other pros and cons to find out if gas on glass is right for you.
How a gas on glass hob works
If you’re looking for a hob that’s easy to control as well as easy to clean – and you don’t mind paying a bit more for the best of both worlds – a gas on glass hob may be the right choice for you.
A gas-on-glass hob is easier to clean than a standard gas hob
A gas on glass hob is essentially a gas hob mounted on top of ceramic glass – the smooth surface makes it stylish, modern and easier to wipe clean than a more intricate standard gas model, while the gas offers a more easily controllable heat source than an electric ceramic hob.
Gas on glass hob pros and cons
Pros
• Stylish and steamlined
• Easy to control heat and good overall heat distribution
• Easier to clean than a conventional gas hob
Cons
• More expensive than a conventional gas hob
• Slower to heat up than electric ceramic models
• Will need to be professionally installed
Getting a gas on glass hob installed
As with any gas-powered appliance, you shouldn't attempt to install it yourself. Enlist the services of a qualified professional accredited by the Gas Safe Register (previously Corgi registered) to install your gas on glass hob. To ensure an engineer is properly qualified to carry out the work, ask to see their Gas Safe Register card.
