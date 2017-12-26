Gas on glass hob pros and cons

How a gas on glass hob works

If you’re looking for a hob that’s easy to control as well as easy to clean – and you don’t mind paying a bit more for the best of both worlds – a gas on glass hob may be the right choice for you.

A gas-on-glass hob is easier to clean than a standard gas hob

A gas on glass hob is essentially a gas hob mounted on top of ceramic glass – the smooth surface makes it stylish, modern and easier to wipe clean than a more intricate standard gas model, while the gas offers a more easily controllable heat source than an electric ceramic hob.

