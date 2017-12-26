How we test hobs

What makes a Best Buy hob?

In order to get the Which? recommendation, hobs must excel at heating quickly and also be good at low-temperature simmering.

All hobs are sent to the Which? test lab and undergo a series of rigorous tests that answer the following questions:

How well does the hob heat up?

How good is the hob at simmering?

What's it like at frying?

How easy is it to use and clean the hob?

Should I buy it?

Head to our hobs reviews to find out which ones come out top of our testing and will guarantee great results. Alternatively, read on to find out more about exactly how we do our hob testing.