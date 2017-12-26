Best lawn mower brands
Bosch lawn mowers - should I buy one?
By Adelaide Gray
Article 2 of 8
Should you buy a Bosch lawn mower? Get the Which? expert verdict, based on our independent field tests.
Bosch is one of the biggest manufacturers of electric garden power tools in the UK, with a wide range of lawn mowers, scarifiers, hedge trimmers, grass trimmers, shredders, chainsaws and pressure washers.
The German brand produces mainly corded electric lawn mowers that come with many features to make them easy to use. We’ve tested several of its lawn mowers and uncovered big differences in their cutting power - you can find out which are the best models in our full Bosch lawn mower reviews.
As well as testing lawn mowers in the field, we survey hundreds of lawn mower owners each year to find out how reliable each brand is, as well as the views of people who actually own them.
Which? verdict on Bosch lawn mowers
Based on all our research, we've produced an at-a-glance guide to Bosch lawn mowers in our table below. We've collated all of our test results of Bosch lawn mowers, plus added our unique ratings of brand satisfaction and reliability.
The table below outlines how many of the brand’s current models are Best Buys. It highlights Bosch's overall pros and cons as a lawn mower brand, to help you decide whether a Bosch lawn mower is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think Bosch is a brand worth buying.
Table notes
Table correct as at October 2015. Range of test scores and average test core based on results of all models test January 2010 - February 2015. The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in April and May 2015. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand.
How much do Bosch lawn mowers cost?
The Bosch brand isn’t associated with low prices, and it’s no exception when it comes to lawn mowers. That said, in a market that’s dominated by Flymo, Bosch lawn mowers are competitively priced – like for like, you’ll find you can buy a top-of-the-range Flymo for roughly the same as a Bosch Rotak.
Prices for corded electric Bosch lawn mowers start at about £90 for the Rotak 32 – a model that’s a great size if you have a lawn that’s 60sqm or less. At the other end of the range, the Rotak 43 has a much larger cutting width for lawns of more than 200sqm and will set you back in the region of £170. Ergoflex models start at £120 and battery-powered models at around £350.
It’s worth bearing in mind that Bosch lawn mowers are often discounted, both online and in stores. Try buying one in August to bag the best bargain.
Choosing the best Bosch lawn mower
In 2011, Bosch relaunched the Rotak series with unique joystick-style handles. This ergonomic innovation means Bosch lawn mowers are the only ones on the market that allow you to push with your wrists in a horizontal position (using the bar handle in the usual way) or in a vertical position (gripping the joysticks).
This new range is called the Rotak Ergoflex. Ergoflex models are more expensive, although you can still buy the older-style Rotaks in the shops.
Bosch cordless (battery) rotary lawn mowers are part of the Rotak Ergoflex series and are substantially more expensive - up to four times the cost of the comparable corded model, depending how long the battery lasts.
If you want a long-lasting battery, look for a model with 'Ultra' included in the name.