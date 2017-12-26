Flymo lawn mowers - should I buy one?

Flymo lawn mowers, with the distinctive orange colour, are often the first lawn mower people buy. The mowers are widely available and an inexpensive option.

Flymo is best known for its range of electric hover mowers. As the name might suggest, these float on a cushion of air as they cut the grass. They’re light, quick and easy to use.

Although Flymo is best known for its hover mowers, it also makes a range of the more traditional corded-electric wheeled rotary lawn mowers - you can find out which are the best models in our full Flymo lawn mower reviews.

As well as testing lawn mowers in the field, we survey hundreds of lawn mower owners each year to find out how reliable each brand is, as well as the views of people who actually own them.