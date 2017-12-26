Best lawn mower brands
Hayter lawn mowers - should I buy one?
By Adelaide Gray
Considering a Hayter lawn mower? Our Which? guide gives you the inside track on how well Hayter lawn mowers cut the grass and how reliable they are.
Hayter is a well-known British brand of petrol walk-behind lawn mowers, ride-on mowers and lawn tractors. It’s a brand that’s associated with high-spec, quality lawn mowers that stand the test of time. It’s also a brand that comes with an expensive price tag.
We’ve tested Hayter petrol lawn mowers from the entry-level Spirit range, at just over £200, up to a self-propelled, variable-speed model costing £480 from the well-known Hayter Harrier series. You can find out which are the best models in our full Hayter lawn mower reviews.
As well as testing lawn mowers in the field, we survey hundreds of lawn mower owners each year to find out how reliable each brand is, as well as the views of people who actually own them.
Which? verdict on Hayter lawn mowers
Based on all our research, we've produced an at-a-glance guide to Hayter lawn mowers in our table below. We've collated all of our test results of Hayter lawn mowers, plus added our unique ratings of brand satisfaction and reliability.
The table below outlines how many of the brand’s current models are Best Buys. It highlights Hayter's overall pros and cons as a lawn mower brand, to help you decide whether a Hayter lawn mower is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think Hayter is a brand worth buying.
Table notes
Table correct as of October 2015. Range of test scores and average test score based on results of all models test January 2010 - February 2015. The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in April and May 2015. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand.
How much do Hayter lawn mowers cost?
Hayter’s ride-on lawn mowers and lawn tractors are only really suitable if you have a garden that’s half an acre or larger. You can find out more about how to buy a lawn tractor or ride-on mower in our guide.
If your plot’s smaller than this but still on the large side, a walk-behind petrol lawn mower might be the best choice.
The Hayter walk-behind petrol lawn mower range caters for both homeowners and professional gardeners. Size, power, spec and price vary drastically, so it’s important to make sure you’re buying from the homeowner range, or you could end up paying professional prices.
When you buy a Hayter walk-behind petrol lawn mower you’re also paying for the brand’s reputation for producing quality, high-spec machinery that will last; a top range Hayter lawn mower can set you back in excess of £1,000.
Thankfully, the range starts at a much more appealing £240 (or thereabouts).
Choosing the best Hayter lawn mower
Higher-spec Hayter lawn mowers come with some nice design features: a single-levered cutting height adjuster makes it easy to change the cutting height; an electric start motor means your lawn mower will start at the touch of a button; and variable speed allows you to match the lawn mower's speed with your walking pace. These features add to the overall versatility of Hayter lawn mowers and make them easier to use than a standard petrol lawn mower. But they come at a price; the more features the lawn mower has, the more it'll cost.