Hayter lawn mowers - should I buy one?

Hayter is a well-known British brand of petrol walk-behind lawn mowers, ride-on mowers and lawn tractors. It’s a brand that’s associated with high-spec, quality lawn mowers that stand the test of time. It’s also a brand that comes with an expensive price tag.

We’ve tested Hayter petrol lawn mowers from the entry-level Spirit range, at just over £200, up to a self-propelled, variable-speed model costing £480 from the well-known Hayter Harrier series. You can find out which are the best models in our full Hayter lawn mower reviews.

As well as testing lawn mowers in the field, we survey hundreds of lawn mower owners each year to find out how reliable each brand is, as well as the views of people who actually own them.